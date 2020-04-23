Some of the best in the college ranks were taken Thursday in the first round of the NFL draft.
While the NFL season itself is potentially in limbo because of the coronavirus pandemic, here is a look back at those who have been drafted from Greenwood.
Gaines Adams: 2007
(1st round, 4th overall)Gaines Adams could have been drafted highly in the 2006 draft, but he stayed at Clemson to finish an outstanding college career and keep a promise to his mother to earn a college degree.
Adams was taken by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the fourth overall pick. He is the highest drafted Greenwood native and is one of four in Clemson history to be taken fourth overall.
Adams tragically died in 2010. He had an undetected heart condition, which caused cardiac arrest.
Josh Norman: 2012
(5th round, 143rd overall) Norman completed an incredible journey when he landed with the Carolina Panthers. The Coastal Carolina grad walked on with the Chanticleers and earned a scholarship. He became the third Coastal football player ever drafted.
Norman’s deal with the Panthers ended in 2016. He then signed a $75 million contract with the Redskins. He was released after the 2019 season and recently signed with the Buffalo Bills.
DJ Swearinger: 2013
(2nd round, 57th overall)Swearinger played in a golden era of South Carolina Gamecocks football under Steve Spurrier. He was named first-team All-SEC his senior year.
Swearinger was projected to go in the second or third round in 2013 and earned an invite to the NFL Combine. He was taken by the Houston Texans, where he spent three seasons. Swearinger currently plays for the New Orleans Saints.
Sam Montgomery: 2013
(3rd round, 95th overall)One round later, Swearinger’s high school teammate Montgomery joined him on the Houston Texans. The Texans drafted Montgomery, a speedy defensive end out of LSU, in the third round.
Montgomery most recently played for the DC Defenders in the XFL. Before that, he played for the Birmingham Irons of the AAF.
Robert Brooks: 1992
(3rd round, 62nd overall)Brooks was a phenom at Greenwood High School, rushing for 14 touchdowns his senior year and winning a state championship in track. He switched from running back to wide receiver in college at South Carolina and became an All-American his freshman year.
Brooks was taken in the third round by the Green Bay Packers. He caught a 99-yard pass from Brett Favre in 1995 and became one of 12 receivers tied for the record for the longest reception from scrimmage.
Ben Coates: 1991
(5th round, 124th overall)The Patriots’ pick of Greenwood High grad Ben Coates in 1991 came out of nowhere. Coates played at the NAIA level at Livingstone College in Salisbury, North Carolina.
The Pats saw something in Coates, and they were right. The tight end missed two games his entire career, won Super Bowl XXXV. He is fourth all-time in the NFL for receiving yards by a tight end.
Coates’ football career almost never happened. He didn’t play football until his senior year at Greenwood High. By the time he got to Livingstone, he broke nearly every program record.
Armanti Edwards: 2010
(3rd round, 89th overall)Edwards put Appalachian State on the map in 2007 as he led the Mountaineers to an upset of Michigan.
Edwards led App State to two FCS championships in 2006 and 2007. He won the Walter Payton Award, which recognizes the best FCS player of the year, twice, becoming the only player in history to do so.
Coming out of Greenwood High, Edwards only had two college offers. He was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in 2010. He currently plays for the Toronto Argonauts in the Canadian Football League.
John Gilliam: 1967
(2nd round, 52nd overall)Gilliam attended Brewer High School and played college football at South Carolina State. He was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the 1967 draft.
Gilliam is best known for scoring the Saints’ first touchdown in franchise history. He returned the opening kickoff 94 yards against the Los Angeles Rams in 1967. He was a four-time Pro Bowler who later played for the St. Louis Cardinals, Minnesota Vikings and Atlanta Falcons.