In 1976, Van Taylor was on a tear for the Miami Toros. He was in his first year of the National American Soccer League and was on his way to becoming the NASL Rookie of the Year runner up.
But there was one moment that will forever stand out to the former Lander men’s soccer coach and former Erskine standout.
The Toros traveled to Yankee Stadium for their matchup against rival New York Cosmos. On the Cosmos, there was a 19-year veteran of the Brazilian Soccer League who was considered the best player in the world even though he was entering his age 35 season.
“Here I am growing up saying he’s the greatest player in the world and watching him in the 1970 World Cup, where they won against Italy. I never could have imagined that I was going to be playing against him,” Taylor said. “I just never would have fathomed that. For that to happen, it was just an honor to say I had the opportunity to play against one of the greatest players to ever play.”
And Pelé did what he did best, dominate the game, which included scored what is considered one of his the most famous goals.
The Cosmos were on the attack and were moving the ball. A cross flew from the left of the field, over the keeper’s box and was in danger of squirting out of bounds. Cosmos defenseman Charlie Mitchell saved the ball and floated a cross towards Pelé. The veteran then found some space, leaned back and attempted a bicycle kick that went screaming by a diving Taylor.
“Goals like that don’t come often,” Pelé said in a 1976 interview with the New York Times. “I think it was probably the sixth goal in my career that came that way.”
“There I was again, not that I wanted to be on the receiving end, but just that honor,” Taylor said. “That wasn’t something he was practicing every day, but I was on the receiving end of that.”
Coming out of Erskine, Taylor was selected in the first round of the 1975 draft by the New York Cosmos. The No. 13 overall pick was with the team for a brief stint in the preseason before getting traded to Miami, but for roughly 10 days, Taylor was teammates with Pelé.
“I had the opportunity to train with him,” Taylor said. “I was in awe, no question. It was so easy to be around him because he was so humble and so generous. I can’t say I got to know him by any means, but even playing against him, he was always a class above everyone else. He just commanded respect. He was just a great ambassador for the sport.”
The final time Taylor’s squad faced off against Pelé was the 1977 NASL Division Championship, which was played in front of a record 77,691 people. The soccer legend scored three goals in the 8-3 dismantling, which led to Pelé’s lone NASL championship in his final year of his 21-year soccer career.
Pelé died on Dec. 29, 2022, and was buried on Tuesday in Santos, Brazil, the city he played in for his entire Brazilian soccer career.
His influence on the game transcended his 21-year career. Soon after his death, FIFA President Gianni Infantino asked that every soccer playing country in the world rename a stadium in Pelé’s honor. That influence brought dozens of the world’s best soccer players to the United States in the 1970s and started to build the popularity of the sport.
“You think about how much he transcended the sport,” Taylor said. “We can talk about what he did on the field but what he did to promote the game and what he’s done outside the game, it’s just so well regarded. I don’t think anyone had a negative thing to say about him besides they didn’t want to play against him. ... We would not be where we are today if it wasn’t the impact he had on the game.”