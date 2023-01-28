Coming off her freshman year, Jessica Means was going to be a difference-maker for the Saluda girls basketball team.
She was already in the starting lineup of a team that reached the upper state championship and with basically the entire team back, the Tigers were hunting for a state championship.
And they did just that, running the table to a perfect season that ended with the school’s first-ever state championship.
The only problem was Means wasn’t on the floor.
In Saluda’s third game of the 2020-21 season, the Tigers hosted Emerald. Early in that game, Means landed on her head, ending her season in less than two and a half games because of the severity of her concussion.
“It kind of hurt a little bit, seeing them playing knowing that I couldn’t be out there too,” Means said.
Means was forced off the floor for an entire year, but she was still there, learning on the bench while sitting next to coach Jeanette Wilder.
“Even when she was out with the concussion, she would sit at the end of the bench. She became my right-hand person, and I think she learned a lot from just watching the game,” Wilder said. “She got to see the different side of it. We became a lot closer that season just talking through the game, seeing the game from a different perception.”
Means returned to the floor as a junior and without Kalisha Hill, Saluda was Means’ team.
And she showed why.
With a combination of the chip on her shoulder for missing her entire sophomore season, the hard work she put in learning and developing in the game and her already dynamic skill set, Means dominated for the Tigers as a junior. She averaged 18.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.2 steals per game en route to an All-State selection and a second-round playoff appearance.
“She’s always had an offensive mindset. She’s always looked to score, she’s always been a great passer,” Wilder said. “I think the biggest thing for her is she’s become a much better defensive player. She’s become more well-rounded. Now that she’s a better defensive player, it makes her a better offensive player. That makes the game easier for her because she’s hard to defend because she’s not one-dimensional.”
While she’s always had a knack for being around the ball, this year, Means has been forced to change up her game.
Almost every team that has tried to stop Means has failed this year. She’s averaging 24 points a game while shooting roughly 50% from the floor.
But teams are trying to slow her down by running a box-and-one, forcing other Tigers to step up around their leader.
“I’m not going to say it’s frustrating, but it’s a weight on my shoulders,” Means said of the defensive attention she draws. “It’s something that I had to accept.”
When teams don’t run the box, Means goes off, as she did against Newberry where she dropped 38 points in the win.
But almost every game has teams are running the box against the senior, which was a struggle for the Tigers early in the season.
“Our first approach was to try to screen and get her open, and it just overworked her,” Wilder said. “We don’t really have the supporting cast that knows how to do that just yet, how to help her get open without having her do most of the work. So we just decided to put her at the five and run the triangle, just work around her and see what they do. Just work smarter, not harder.”
When teams move to the box and Means moves to the five, she showcases her ability to go get the ball. In the Tigers’ first game against Abbeville, Means finished with 24 points, most of which were scored from second-chance opportunities she set up for herself, and eight rebounds.
“It helps me move around to help the team set up whatever they want to do. it just helps me get open,” Means said of the move to the five.
Overall, she’s averaging 8.6 rebounds a game, which is more than double last year’s all-state performance.
While Means still has at least a month left in her high school career, Wilder believes the impact Means is making is bigger than just a playoff run.
“It’s been an honor for me to coach her,” Wilder said. “She’s so coachable. ... She’s very easy to want to coach the other players, which is good. That’s why we wanted to get the young girls up this year, even though they’re not necessarily ready, but I wanted them to play with her.
“I feel like that’s going to help our program. I can tell them, but I can’t show them. I need them to be able to play with someone like her that can teach them and show them hands-on. They need the experience of playing with someone like her because you don’t get that every day. What she’s doing right now is going to help us next year and in five years. It’s huge for us.”