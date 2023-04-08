“That’s our best kids, the best representation of who we are as a community, and we want them to be the best foot forward and represent this community with pride.”
That was one of the first comments Matthew Bennett made after he was named the next Ninety Six football head coach on March 20.
Since that Monday, he’s had roughly three weeks with the Wildcats and has been striving to build that community pride since then.
This week, he had a chance to put that plan into motion as 15 players and six Wildcat coaches took to Wilson Campbell Stadium for three hours Thursday morning, scraping old paint and priming the railing along the home side of the stadium.
“Any time you do something like this is to really do two things,” Bennett said. “One, it establishes a sense of pride in your place, because they’re taking care of their home stadium right now. They want it to look nice. They want it to look nice for the home crowd, they want it to look nice for the people that come visit.
“It gives the kids a sense of pride in their place. The second thing is it builds some comradery. One thing you can say about this group, they like being around each other. I didn’t think we’d have this many with so many other sports in season. This has been a really good turnout.”
The Wildcats will also work on the visitors’ side later this spring.
Along with the current players, Martavis Mason joined the team in fixing up his old stadium, something that Bennett took notice of.
“He’s been working out with this group getting ready to go to Carson-Newman,” Bennett said. “He had no reason to come today, but I told them 7 a.m., and he showed up. He has a paintbrush right now. He showed up because he cares about this place.
“You want kids to be proud where they come from. That’s what we’re trying to get back to. This is a great facility and it’s a great place to play a game. We want it to look the part.”
Thursday’s morning painting was the first opportunity Bennett had to get his players working outside of the football context. He plans to keep searching for different projects to work.
“We’re just looking for opportunities, different things to do to get our guys out there in the community, knowing that they have some kids that they can be proud of and support. These are some great kids,” Bennett said. “
