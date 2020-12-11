Eight players from Cambridge Academy's football team were named to the Gatlinburg All-American game, which will be played Dec. 19. Top players from private school or homeschool teams across the country were invited.
Aaron Hegler, Charlie Price, Ethan Myers, Gideon Bartley, Jackson Calvert, James Austin, Jonah Spate and Matthew Strutko were invited to play.
2 from Cambridge named All-State in volleyball
Cambridge Academy senior volleyball players Lindsey Lee and Jillian Mapes were named to the SCISA All-State volleyball team.
Lee was named the Index-Journal's Player of the Year for 2020.
Lander golf adds five recruits
Lander men's and women's golf head coach Mark Riddle has announced five incoming student-athletes who will join the ranks this coming fall.
The men's golf team added one recruit in Sweden native Gaston Edberg. Edberg's father, Pelle Edberg, played professionally on the PGA Tour. He joins a Lander roster that already features players from England, Sweden and France.
The women's team welcomes four new players, with Victoria Callahan (Myrtle Beach), Alayna Fortenberry (Myrtle Beach), Gracie McCoy (Columbia) and Emily Beiers (Lexington) joining the team.
Callahan has enjoyed success golfing stateside and for Costa Rica's national team. She has finished top-5 in the Centroamerican Amateur Championship. Fortenberry served as captain at Carolina Forest High each of the past two years and tied for first at the region tournament. McCoy is a nine-time medalist during the 2020 high school season and the Class 4A individual champion out of AC Flora. Beiers was a two-time All-State player at Lexington High.
Lander releases men's lacrosse schedule
The Lander men's lacrosse team has announced its 2021 schedule ahead of the program's second season and first as a member of the Peach Belt Conference.
The non-conference slate features matchups with three teams that finished the abbreviated 2020 season with winning records. The Bearcats host Chowan (Feb. 6), Emmanuel (Feb. 17), North Greenville (Feb. 24), and Alderson Broaddus (March 9), while traveling to Barton (March 1), Lees-McRae (March 6), and Belmont Abbey (March 16).
In Peach Belt Conference play, Lander will welcome Alabama Huntsville (March 21), Montevallo (April 4), and Shorter (April 18) to Greenwood, while also traveling to each to complete its six-game conference schedule.