7 Lakelands softball players named All-State
Seven area softball players were named to the South Carolina Coaches Association of Women’s Sports All-State teams on Tuesday.
Greenwood freshman catcher Zoey Montgomery made the Class 4A team. Emerald senior pitcher Lauralee Scott made the Class 3A team.
In Class 2A, Ninety Six senior catcher Kylie Campbell, Saluda sophomore Natalee Herron and Abbeville senior pitcher Reghan Stiefle made the team.
Dixie junior Weslyn Bensel and Ware Shoals senior Hannah Foster made the Class 1A team.
Princeton AD hired as LPGA commish
The LPGA Tour chose Princeton athletic director Mollie Marcoux Samaan as its commissioner Tuesday, the second woman to lead the tour since its formation in 1950.
Marcoux Samaan succeeds Mike Whan, who announced in January he was resigning and then took over as CEO of the U.S. Golf Association.
She inherits a tour that made it through the COVID-19 pandemic and emerged with a 34-event schedule with record prize money approaching $80 million.
The LPGA said she would spend the coming months transitioning from Princeton to the LPGA.
Burrow says he’ll be ready for opener
CINCINNATI — Quarterback Joe Burrow said he expects to play in the Cincinnati Bengals’ season opener on Sept. 12.
Burrow, who had surgery on his injured left knee in December, said he’s brought it back to 80-85%.
Wearing a knee brace, he threw on the practice field Tuesday on the first day of organized team activities in which every eligible Bengals player took part.
Phillies’ Harper lands on injured list
MIAMI — Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper went on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Sunday with a bruised left forearm.
The move was made before Tuesday’s game in Miami. The Phillies also reinstated outfielder Roman Quinn from the injured list.
Harper is hitless in his past 16 at-bats, which has dropped his OPS to .884. He sat out games Sunday and Monday, and manager Joe Girardi had said he was being given a break because of his slump.