On Wednesday, the rosters for the Touchstone Energy North-South game were released, with seven Lakelands players making the roster.
Abbeville and Greenwood each had two selections in the game, while Emerald, Saluda and McCormick each had one player selected.
Greenwood fullback Ve Morton, who is the reigning Joe Anderson Player of the Year, was selected to play as one of two running backs selected for the North team. He has accounted for 298 yards and six touchdowns after missing five games.
Greenwood safety Josiah Jeffery was also selected from the Eagles roster. Jeffery is the Eagles leader on defense and has shown his versatility this season, lining up as a linebacker (both inside and outside), safety and even some wide receiver this year.
Abbeville’s selections were linebacker Ty Cade and kicker Addison Nickles.
Cade is the Panthers’ leading tackler on defense while also playing some receiver this year. Nickles is one of the best kickers in the Lakelands, a position he hopes to play in college.
Emerald’s Jaylen Foster was selected to play defensive back. While Foster is the Vikings primary running back, he also excels at safety.
Saluda’s Tyleke Mathis was selected as a wide receiver in the game. Mathis possesses lethal speed that he displays every week. This year, the senior has accounted for 529 yards on 36 touches. He was also selected as an All-State player a year ago.
McCormick running back A’Chean Durant is the other running back on the North’s roster. Durant has eclipsed 1,000 yards this season and has received several college offers, including Army, Navy, Anderson University and Benedict.
The North-South game will be played Dec. 10 at Dough Shaw Memorial Stadium.