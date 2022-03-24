WARE SHOALS — With two outs in the top of the first inning, it appeared Ware Shoals was going to get out of the inning with just one run allowed. A leadoff walk was erased thanks to a fielder's choice and a grounder back to the pitcher signaled the second out of the inning.
Unfortunately for the Hornets, an error prolonged the inning, and Crescent capitalized, scoring five runs following the error to lead the Tigers to an 8-4 win against Ware Shoals on Thursday.
"It's like I told them. We got in our own way in that first inning. We should have gotten out of that inning with one run because we weren't zoned in and focused," coach Brent Calvert said. "When they're zoned in and focused, we are as good as anyone on our schedule. We have to continue to improve and battle those things.
"I'm proud of the way we fought because for six innings, we outplayed them. It's hard to battle back, but we battled back to have a chance in the end to have a shot at winning."
Ware Shoals started its comeback in the bottom of the third. The Hornets loaded the bases from an error, single and walk for freshman Dalton Boyter who drew a walk. Jake Calvert knocked in a run on a sac fly while Jake Hinton drove in a run on a single to cut the lead down to three.
The Hornets again chipped away at the deficit in the fifth thanks to a Medlin single to right field.
"What we're going to do is no secret. We have to get our early guys on," Calvert said. "When we struggle with getting guys on, it gets us early. If we get runners on, we focus better and we're pretty good at executing the small stuff."
Crescent added to its lead in the seventh, capitalizing on back-to-back singles to start the last inning. The singles rebuilt the Tigers' four-run lead, effectively putting the game out of reach.
