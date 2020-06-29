6 Gamecocks earn All-American scholar honors
The University of South Carolina women's golf team continues to prove its academic prowess as six members of the team earned Women's Golf Coaches Association All-American Scholar honors, WGCA officials announced on Monday.
Seniors Lois Kaye Go, Ana Pelaez and Anita Uwadia, along with freshmen Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Mathilde Claisse and Smith Knaffle all earned the honor, giving the Gamecocks the most honorees in the SEC.
Both Pelaez and Uwadia made the cut for the fourth time as Gamecocks, while Go earned her third WGCA All-American Scholar honor in the Garnet and Black. The trio of freshmen all earned the distinction in their first year of eligibility.
The Gamecocks are gearing up for the 2020-21 season where they'll roll out a lineup with four All-America honorees in Roussin-Bouchard, Go, Pelaez and graduate transfer Pimnipa Panthong.
USGA transfers US media rights to NBC
The USGA is transferring its U.S. media rights from Fox Sports to NBC, which returns the U.S. Open and U.S. Women’s Open to NBC this year and for the final seven years of the Fox contract.
The transfer is largely attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down golf for three months and let to a reconfiguration of the major championship schedule. That includes the U.S. Open, which was forced from its traditional Father’s Day spot on the calendar.
The U.S. Open now is scheduled for Sept. 17-20 at Winged Foot in New York. Fox Sports also has contracts with the NFL, college football and Major League Baseball, which led Fox Sports to agree to NBCUniversal taking over the contract.
Netflix to produce series on Kaepernick
LOS ANGELES — Colin Kaepernick is joining with Emmy-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay on a Netflix drama series about the teenage roots of the former NFL player’s activism.
Kaepernick, born to a white mother and Black father, was adopted in Wisconsin by a white couple who moved to California when he was a child.
In 2016, the San Francisco 49ers quarterback began kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality, drawing both support and criticism, with his detractors including President Donald Trump. Kaepernick became a free agent in 2017 but went unsigned.
K-State players boycotting after student's tweet
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State football players say they will boycott all team activities until administrators create a policy that would allow a student to be expelled for “openly racist, threatening or disrespectful actions.”
The move that most players announced Saturday on social media follows a tweet by a student about the death of George Floyd that prompted outrage on campus.
On Thursday, one month after Floyd, a Black man, died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on his neck for nearly eight minutes, student Jaden McNeil tweeted, “Congratulations to George Floyd on being drug free for an entire month!”
University officials have said they are exploring their options for action after the tweet. University President Richard Myers said Friday that “divisive statements do not represent for the values of our university.”
Mayor resigns after post on Alabama's BLM video
CARBON HILL, Ala. — A controversial Alabama mayor has resigned after posting disparaging comments about the University of Alabama football team voicing its support for the Black Lives Matter movement.
Carbon Hill Mayor Mark Chambers submitted his resignation letter to the city clerk on Saturday, news outlets reported. The council in the city of about 2,000 people outside Birmingham hasn't approved it yet, but an emergency meeting will be held Wednesday.
A Facebook post from Chambers Saturday, said he was selling his photos of of the Alabama football team and head coach Nick Saban because of their “sorry" political views. He said “the Tide is done in my opinion.”
Diamondbacks' Leake opts out of 2020 season
PHOENIX — Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Mike Leake has become the first known player to opt out of the 2020 season due to concerns about the coronavirus.
Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen also said two players on Arizona's 60-man roster tested positive for COVID-19, as did another player not in Arizona.
The 32-year-old Leake started 10 games for Arizona after being traded from Seattle for outfielder Jose Caballero and cash in a 2019 deadline deal. Leake went 3-3 with a 4.35 ERA with Arizona and earned his first AL Gold Glove Award for his time with the Mariners.
Nats' Zimmerman, Ross to skip 2020 season
Longtime Washington Nationals infielder Ryan Zimmerman and teammate Joe Ross have decided not to play this season.
General manager Mike Rizzo said Zimmerman and Ross opted out “for the personal health and safety of themselves and their loved ones,” adding the team supports their decisions.
Zimmerman said in a statement his family situation factored into his decision. His mother is at high risk for complications from the coronavirus because she has multiple sclerosis, and he has three young children, including a newborn. He told The Associated Press last week he was still undecided on whether to play.
As part of his announcement, the 35-year-old Zimmerman said he’s not retiring.
Kraft's prostitution case heads to appellate court
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Prosecutors charging New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft with twice buying sex from massage parlor prostitutes will attempt to save their case this week by arguing to an appeals court that his rights weren't violated when police secretly video-recorded him in the act.
Prosecutors will tell the Florida Fourth District Court of Appeal during an online hearing Tuesday that a county judge erred when he invalidated the January 2019 search warrant allowing police to install secret cameras at Orchids of Asia spa as part of an alleged sex trafficking investigation.