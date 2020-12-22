5 USC players named to All-SEC team
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — South Carolina football had five players selected All-SEC by the league’s 14 head coaches, the Southeastern Conference announced.
Junior defensive lineman Kingsley Enagbare was named to the first team, while sophomore running back Kevin Harris and junior cornerback Jaycee Horn were second team selections. Linebacker Mohamed Kaba and punter Kai Kroeger were named to the coaches’ all-freshman team.
USC’s Clarke named preseason All-American
TUCSON, Ariz. — University of South Carolina infielder/catcher Wes Clarke has been named a Third Team Preseason All-American by Collegiate Baseball, the outlet announced Tuesday. Clarke was also named to the third team after the 2020 season.
Clarke led the SEC and was tied for third in the country with eight home runs in 2020 while driving in 22, which was tied for third in the league.
Florida’s Johnson released from hospital
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida forward Keyontae Johnson was released from the hospital Tuesday, 10 days after collapsing on the court at Florida State and needing emergency attention.
Auburn hires Harsin to lead football team
Auburn hired Boise State’s Bryan Harsin as its head coach on Tuesday, luring him away from his alma mater and into the powerful Southeastern Conference.
The 44-year-old Harsin is 69-19 with three Mountain West titles in seven seasons at Boise State, but winning in the SEC affords greater chances for playoff berths and national titles.