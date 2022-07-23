Five-star recruit G.G. Jackson, a 6-foot-10 shooting guard from Ridge View, committed on Saturday to play basketball at South Carolina.
Jackson was headed to USC in the 2023 class before the firing of Gamecock coach Frank Martin. After that, he committed to North Carolina. Then, after shining in summer camps, he decided to reclassify for the 2022 class. With North Carolina out of scholarships after offering one to Northwestern transfer Pete Nance, Jackson decommitted from the Tar Heels on July 14 and now will join Lamont Paris’ first team in Columbia.
Jackson should have an immediate impact for the Gamecocks. He has the size to play in the paint and the skills to operate on the perimeter.
Jackson had a huge spring and summer grassroots tour, including being named the top performer at the NBA Top 100 camp. In his Friday night game at Peach Jam in North Augusta, with the USC staff among dozens of college coaches and NBA scouts in attendance, Jackson had 18 points, five rebounds and two steals.
Last season, in leading Ridge View to a state championship, Jackson averaged 23 points and 11 rebounds per game.
Jackson will be the eighth newcomer to the Gamecocks’ program this season, the third coming from the high school ranks. The other five are transfers.