Five-star recruit G.G. Jackson, a 6-foot-10 shooting guard from Ridge View, committed on Saturday to play basketball at South Carolina.

Jackson was headed to USC in the 2023 class before the firing of Gamecock coach Frank Martin. After that, he committed to North Carolina. Then, after shining in summer camps, he decided to reclassify for the 2022 class. With North Carolina out of scholarships after offering one to Northwestern transfer Pete Nance, Jackson decommitted from the Tar Heels on July 14 and now will join Lamont Paris’ first team in Columbia.

