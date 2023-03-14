NINETY SIX — After its first two innings, the Ninety Six baseball team was looking for a spark.
The Wildcats were knotted up after trading blows with Ware Shoals in the first inning. Then, a Carver Davis single was the only thing they could hang their hat on in the second.
But when Alan Michael Shay knocked in a run to take the lead, Ninety Six kept the scores flowing. The Wildcats used a five-run third, highlighted by a Payton Crawford two-run homer, to earn a 10-4 win over Ware Shoals Tuesday night.
“We just finally found a way to score some runs,” Ninety Six coach Chad Ellis said. “It helped us out a little bit with some balls that should’ve been caught (that) they didn’t catch and we were able to take advantage of that.”
Following Crawford’s homer to make a three-run ballgame, Carson Reynolds later hit an RBI double and Davis brought home another runner by way of a sacrifice fly.
Before the Wildcats finally found ways to score, pitcher Parker Sutley was doing his thing on the bump to limit the damage.
Despite allowing a run in the first, the eighth-grader didn’t allow a single hit through the first three innings and later finished his night with six strikeouts through four innings. As a unit, the Ninety Six pitching staff struck out nine Hornets and allowed six hits.
“That’s (Sutley’s) first start. He’s got a few appearances where he’s thrown a little bit, but he’s got some things he’s gotta work, iron out, but he did a good job battling through, not having his best stuff, but I thought he did a good job,” Ellis said.
After putting up another run in the fifth, the Wildcats rallied again in the sixth, scoring three runs to extend the lead to nine runs before loading the bases. Ninety Six was on the brink of forcing a run rule, however, Ware Shoals continued to fight.
Brennan Goode struck out a Ninety Six batter for the second out followed by a flyout to end the threat.
And in the seventh, the Hornets kept that fight.
Jasir Farhan walked with the bases loaded with two outs to bring in a run and JP Medlin hit a two-RBI single to give Ware Shoals its final runs of the night. The Hornets will hit the road again Thursday night at Abbeville.
“I was proud about that. We very easily could’ve let that one turn into a run rule,” Ware Shoals coach Will Rooney said. “That does say a lot about our fight, that is something that we can take away and be proud of, and hopefully, use moving forward.”
Ninety Six will also have a quick turnaround Thursday at home against Strom Thurmond, another game Ellis hopes his team can use to grow.
“It’s another opportunity to learn and get better at the game, and hopefully, get ready for Thurmond, they’re a really good team,” Ellis said. “We just gotta make sure we’re getting better at the game.”
