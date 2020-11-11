5 LU runners named to PBC academic team
Lander women’s cross country runners Mia Cranksfield, Melanie Murray and Missy O’Toole and Lander men’s cross country’s Chase Couch and Trent Powers were named to the Peach Belt Conference Team of Academic Distinction.
To be eligible, a student-athlete must 1) participate in at least half of his/her team’s events and be a starter or significant contributor; 2) achieve a 3.30 cumulative grade point average and 3) complete at least one full academic year at his or her current institution and reach sophomore athletic eligibility. The Peach Belt Conference Sports Information Directors oversee the program.
Cowboys’ Dalton, Crawford on COVID-19 reserve list
The Dallas Cowboys have placed defensive end Tyrone Crawford on the COVID-19 reserve list.
Crawford’s addition means Dallas has two players on the COVID-19 list. Quarterback Andy Dalton has been on it almost two weeks.
Georgia-Missouri game postponed
The pandemic wrecked more plans across college football on Wednesday, with No. 12 Georgia at Missouri becoming the fourth game postponed in the Southeastern Conference alone and No. 3 Ohio State’s visit to Maryland canceled because of a coronavirus outbreak among the Terrapins.
While the SEC will assess rescheduling options, there are no open dates built into the Big Ten’s nine-week schedule, and teams must play at least six games to qualify to play for the league championship.