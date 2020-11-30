5 Emerald players named All-Region
Emerald football’s Jaylen Foster, Robby Harrison, Cameron Gordon, John Deal and DK Sauls were selected to the All-Region 3-3A team, which was released Monday.
The Vikings went 2-6 overall and 1-4 in region play in coach Tad DuBose’s first season.
Clemson women stay unbeaten
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Earning a hard-fought win Monday in its first road game of the season, Clemson defeated Charlotte 80-73 for its third straight victory to open the season.
Charlotte led by as many as 10 points in the first quarter, but Clemson fought back and went on to lead by as many as seven points in the fourth.
PC women’s hoops halts activities
CLINTON — The Presbyterian College women’s basketball team has paused all team activities after a member of the program tested positive for COVID-19. As a result of the positive test, the Blue Hose have canceled the team’s next three scheduled games.
Presbyterian was set to face Furman on the road today, host Mercer on Dec. 10 and visit East Tennessee State on Dec. 12.