San Francisco acquires offensive lineman Williams
The San Francisco 49ers acquired one Pro Bowl left tackle and said goodbye to another.
The defending NFC champion 49ers acquired seven-time Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams from the Washington Redskins on Saturday for a pair of draft picks and later announced that six-time Pro Bowler Joe Staley is retiring.
But it made it easier that the Niners were able to find a replacement. They sent a fifth-round pick in this year’s draft and a 2021 third-rounder to acquire Williams, who still must pass a physical for the trade to be finalized.
Earnhardt car auctioned for virus relief
WELCOME, N.C. — NASCAR team owner Richard Childress is auctioning one of racing legend Dale Earnhardt’s cars to raise money for coronavirus relief efforts.
The Charlotte Observer reports this is the first time Childress has sold or given away an original Earnhardt car from his personal collection.
A news release Thursday from Richard Childress Racing officials doesn’t specify which of Earnhardt’s trademark No. 3 race cars is up for auction.
Summer X Games event canceled because of virus
MINNEAPOLIS — A Summer X Games stop in Minneapolis scheduled for July has been canceled due to the coronavirus.
Earlier, the X Games postponed a winter event stop in Chongli, China, scheduled for February and canceled an installment in Shanghai in May.
The action-sports event in Minneapolis was to be the fourth and final go-around in the city. The deal was originally for 2017 and ’18, but two more years were added after a successful first year.
NCAA council denies Division I sport minimum
The NCAA Division I Council denied a request to temporarily waive the minimum number of sports required to be a Division I member and delayed a decision on allowing all college athletes to be immediately eligible one time after transferring.
The NCAA announced Friday night that a request made recently by five FBS conference commissioners to waive numerous Division I requirements for up to four years would be considered in the coming weeks. But a blanket waiver permitting schools to drop below the minimum 16 sports would only be considered on a case-by-case basis.
The request was made with schools bracing for tough times as the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic begins to take a toll athletic departments.
Basketball coach Danny Manning fired at Wake Forest
RALEIGH, N.C. — Danny Manning never built a winner at Wake Forest. Now the school is looking for a new coach and direction.
Wake Forest fired Manning on Saturday after losing seasons in five of his six years with one NCAA Tournament appearance. The move came more than six weeks after the Demon Deacons lost to Pittsburgh in the opening game of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament, ending the season shortly before the coronavirus pandemic led to a shutdown of college and professional sports.
The decision came after what athletic director John Currie called an “overall evaluation” of a program with two winning seasons in the past decade going back to the days of Jeff Bzdelik.
MLB official thought Manfred would nix Hernández for Series
NEW YORK — A major league official testified he suggested Ángel Hernández be removed from consideration for the 2015 World Series because he did not think Commissioner Rob Manfred would approve the umpire to work baseball’s premier event.
Hernández sued Major League Baseball in 2017, alleging race discrimination and cited his failure to be assigned to the World Series since 2005 and MLB’s failure to promote him to crew chief.