As temperatures reached a high of 52, with wind gusts of 18 mph, runners braved the cold and laced up their track spikes to compete in the Viking Invitational on Saturday.
The meet, hosted at Emerald High School, featured four Lakelands schools: Greenwood, Emerald, Greenwood Christian and Dixie. The Eagles dominated in the girls 4x400 meter relay, finishing in a blistering 4 minutes, 39.6 seconds. Their 4:36.6 was 40 seconds faster than second place.
For Greenwood coach Jared Jeter, the margin of victory was great, but the lineup that was used made the win that much sweeter.
“That (wasn’t) our original 4x400 meter relay,” Jeter said. “I would probably say that was our third of fourth string. The girls team is really balanced with their skills. One of the strong points is Janeal Stevens. She comes out really hard, and the idea is to partner her with someone who is very consistent, so we really play around with that next leg.”
With Stevens opening up a big lead, it set the stage for Chloe Egbert to secure the win.
Emerald didn’t compete in the girls 4x400 meter relay, but won both the boys and girls 4x100 meter relays by more than a minute.
“I was really pleased with those because that is a high-profile event that a lot of people watch,” Emerald coach David Payne said. “It sets the tone when that event leads off the meet, and our kids gained confidence from it.”
Similar to Jeter using a unique lineup for the relay, Payne was missing a few competitors who were at football combines on Saturday. The adjustment paid off as the quartet of Omarion Hill, Karson Wright, Christian Samuel and Jaiden Turner finished with a time of 47.16 seconds.
“We have a next-man-up mentality,” Davis said. “Especially on that boys side. We had two substitutions on the 4x100 meter relay. It was the first time they had run the relay, so that was good.”
For Dixie, Daria James won the girls triple jump and finished second in the girls javelin throw. Hornet Alejandra Sabatino won the javelin throw with a mark of 68.05, while Spencer Wieters finished third in the boys 800-meter run. Greenwood Christian’s Brooke Rodgers was a bright spot for the Hawks as she finished second in the girls high jump. The Hawks also finished third in the 4x800 meter relay with a time of 9 minutes, 27.0 seconds.