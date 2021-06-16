4 Bearcats make softball academic team
Lander University placed four softball players on the Peach Belt Conference Team of Academic Distinction, presented by Barnes & Noble College.
Shannon Antonini, Delaney Guerrero, Kyrah Phelix, and Morgan Watson were honored for their academic achievements.
9 Lander players make baseball academic team
Lander baseball’s Ward Betts, Landon Dupert, Mike Fitschen, Jack Fox, Roury Glanton, Bryce Jackson, Carson Schlegel, Marshall Thompson and Justin Walker were named Wednesday to the Peach Belt Conference Team of Academic Distinction, presented by Barnes & Noble College.
Judge divides horse’s urine sample
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A Kentucky judge has granted representatives of trainer Bob Baffert and the owners of Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit much of the horse’s split urine sample to be further tested for betamethasone and other substances.
The Hall of Fame trainer and Zedan Racing Stables last week sued the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission for remnants of Medina Spirit’s urine to prove that traces of the steroid in his system came from a topical ointment rather than an injection.
MLB to suspend pitchers who alter balls
NEW YORK — Pitchers will be ejected and suspended for 10 games for using illegal foreign substances to doctor baseballs in a crackdown by Major League Baseball that will start Monday.
The commissioner’s office, responding to record strikeouts and a league batting average at a more than half-century low, said Tuesday that major and minor league umpires will start regular checks of all pitchers, even if opposing managers don’t request inspections.
While suspensions would be with pay, repeat offenders would receive progressive discipline, and teams and club employees would be subject to discipline for failure to comply.
Venus, Murray get Wimbledon wild cards
LONDON — Former Wimbledon champions Venus Williams and Andy Murray will receive wild cards to compete in the grass-court Grand Slam tournament when it starts in less than two weeks.
The men’s and women’s singles winners will each get $2.4 million, a nearly 28% decrease from 2019, although the overall reduction in prize money is 5.2%, the All England Club also announced Wednesday.
Organizers highlighted plans to have a full crowd of 15,000 at Centre Court for the men’s and women’s finals next month, a year after the tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Clippers’ Leonard out with knee sprain
All-NBA forward Kawhi Leonard has a right knee sprain that kept him out of the Los Angeles Clippers’ lineup for Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night and raises questions about his availability going forward.
The Clippers said Wednesday that there is “no timetable for his return.” Game 5 was Wednesday in Salt Lake City; Game 6 is Friday in Los Angeles.
Suns’ Paul enters health, safety protocols
Phoenix guard Chris Paul has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, the Suns said Wednesday, and it is unclear whether he’ll be available for the start of the Western Conference finals next week.
The Suns said Paul’s status will be evaluated again Saturday. The earliest possible start date for the West finals is Sunday; that series schedule is contingent on when the other West semifinal between the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers ends.
Pelicans fire Van Gundy after 1 season
NEW ORLEANS — Stan Van Gundy is out as Pelicans coach following just one season at the helm.
Hired last October, about two months before the start of a pandemic-delayed and shortened season, Van Gundy coached a Pelicans squad led by All-Star Zion Williamson to a 31-41 record.