3 USC coaches take pay cuts in pandemic
South Carolina’s highest paid head coaches are taking 10% salary cuts amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Football coach Will Muschamp, men’s basketball coach Frank Martin and women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley are taking the cuts. The university also said Tuesday that school president Robert Caslen and athletic director Ray Tanner are among the top-level administrators taking the 10% cut.
The school said in a statement it could lose up to $40 million because of the virus this fiscal year ending June 30.
Sources: Rooney Rule to have more interviews
The NFL is amending the Rooney Rule to require more interviews of minority candidates for head coaching and coordinator positions, two people familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.
Reacting to a lack of diversity progress in hirings for those jobs, the league will require teams to interview at least two minority candidates from outside the organization for head coach openings. At least one minority candidate must be interviewed for a coordinator’s spot, the people told the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because the NFL has not announced the rule additions.
The rule, named after the late Dan Rooney, who owned the Pittsburgh Steelers, was adopted in 2003.
LeBron: ‘Not giving up on season’
LeBron James reiterated Monday that he is hopeful the NBA season can resume, with the caveat that the health and well-being of players won’t be jeopardized by a return to play.
The Los Angeles Lakers star, speaking on the Uninterrupted platform’s “WRTS: After Party” show that was released Monday, said it remains his wish that the season comes back “sooner than later.” The NBA suspended the season on March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic, and two unidentified members of the Lakers were among the league’s players who subsequently tested positive for the virus.