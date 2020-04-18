3-star linebacker commits to Gamecocks
Three-star LB Bryce Steele (6-foot-2, 200 pounds) of Raleigh, North Carolina announced a commitment to USC instead of North Carolina and Texas. Steele is ranked the No. 15 inside linebacker in the country by 247Sports and the No. 9 prospect in Virginia, where he attends school.
Steele and the Gamecocks have had a long running relationship dating back to summer camp two years ago. Will Muschamp later offered and USC was always one of the schools at the top of his list from there.
Steele visited USC a half-dozen times, most recently in March when he attended practice. The Gamecocks are looking to replenish their linebackers and that was duly noted by Steele.
Steele missed all of last season after surgery to remove a benign mass from his chest. As as sophomore he had 43 tackles with 6 sacks. He plans to sign in December. Steele gives the Gamecocks 5 new commitments for the 2021 class, and with carryovers from last recruiting season, there are now eight counting in the class.
Clemson’s Thornton taken 27th overall in WNBA
Clemson’s Kobi Thornton was selected in the third round by the Atlanta Dream in the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) draft on Friday evening.
The 27th pick overall in the 2020 draft, Thornton was the third selection in the third round. She is the third Tiger ever selected in the WNBA draft (Erin Batth, 2001; Chrissy Floyd, 2003) and the seventh draft pick coached by Amanda Butler. Thornton was one of eight players from the Atlantic Coast Conference taken in this year’s draft.
Thornton, a second-team All-ACC selection in 2018-19, finished her career No. 11 on Clemson’s all-time scoring list (1,440 points), sixth on Clemson’s career rebounds list (772) and third on Clemson’s career blocks list (143). She appeared in 120 games in her career, tallied 74 double-figure scoring games and 19 career double-doubles. Following her junior season, Thornton was invited to the 2019 US Pan-Am Games Trials.
2 Gamecocks drafted into WNBA during first round
South Carolina women’s basketball seniors Mikiah Herbert Harrigan and Tyasha Harris were taken in back-to-back picks in the 2020 WNBA Draft, giving the Gamecocks seven first-round picks in the last six seasons. Herbert Harrigan was taken sixth overall by the Minnesota Lynx, while Harris was chosen seventh by the Dallas Wings.
Of Staley’s first six draftees, four went on to be selected to the WNBA All-Rookie Team, including WNBA Rookie of the Year selections Gray (2017) and Wilson (2018). Wilson was named a WNBA All-Star in each of her first two seasons as well.