3 Lander players make PBC academic team
The Lander women's tennis team landed three players, Eduarda Ferreira, Nelli Lius and Lucia Ric, on the Peach Belt Conference Team of Academic Distinction, the league office announced Wednesday.
Ferreira, a senior exercise science major from Rondonopolis, Brazil, went 3-2 in singles play and 4-2 in doubles play when teamed up with Polina Radchenko this past season.
Lius, a senior business major from Keuruu, Finland, made two appearances in singles and two appearances in doubles this past season. Ric, a senior business major from Santa Cruz, Bolivia, made one appearance in singles and two appearances in doubles this past season.
Red Sox lose second-round pick, Cora suspended
NEW YORK — The Boston Red Sox were stripped of their second-round pick in this year’s amateur draft by Major League Baseball for sign stealing in 2018 and former manager Alex Cora was suspended through the 2020 postseason for his previous conduct as bench coach with the Houston Astros.
Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced his decision Wednesday, concluding Red Sox replay system operator J.T. Watkins broke rules by using in-game video to revise sign sequences provided to players. Watkins was suspended without pay through this year’s postseason and prohibited from serving as the replay room operator through 2021.
Notre Dame women's hoops coach McGraw retires
Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw abruptly retired Wednesday after a Hall of Fame coaching career that includes two national championships in 33 seasons.
The 64-year-old McGraw became the 13th woman inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017. She won 936 games, ranking sixth among Division I coaches, with 842 coming at Notre Dame.
Former Fighting Irish player and longtime assistant coach Niele Ivey will take over Notre Dame. Ivey stepped away this past year to join the Memphis Grizzlies staff after 17 seasons at Notre Dame.
Saints cancel offseason program
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints have canceled their offseason program because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and informed players they will not be required to report to club headquarters until training camp — whenever that may be.
Saints general manager Mickey Loomis said coach Sean Payton informed players of the decision on Wednesday, adding that the club will remain in regular communication with players between now and the opening of training camp.
Percy Harvin planning NFL comeback
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Percy Harvin is planning an NFL comeback nearly four years after his last game.
The former Florida star and first-round draft pick by Minnesota in 2009 expects to get invited to a training camp this season and show his 32-year-old body still has what it takes to be an elite playmaker.
The biggest step came after hip surgery last August in Gainesville. Doctors found a blockage he said might have been there since high school.
Ex-XFL commissioner sues Vince McMahon
STAMFORD, Conn. — Former XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck has filed a federal lawsuit claiming he was wrongfully fired by league owner Vince McMahon just before the professional football league shut its doors.
The lawsuit, filed last week in Connecticut, alleges the commissioner received a termination letter from Alpha Entertainment on April 9, four days before the football league filed for bankruptcy protection.
Luck, the father of former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck and a longtime football executive, alleges McMahon breached their contract. Luck is seeking monetary damages, the amount of which has been redacted from public copies of the lawsuit, along with terms of Luck's contract.
Georgia hires McClain as men's basketball assistant
ATHENS, Ga. — Former Illinois-Chicago basketball coach Steve McClain has reunited with Tom Crean at Georgia.
Crean, who has struggled in his first two seasons as the Bulldogs coach, on Tuesday announced the hiring of McClain as an assistant. He worked for Crean at Indiana from 2010-15 before taking over as UIC's head coach.
McClain was fired by the Flames in March after going 76-93 in five seasons, including a 42-48 record in the Horizon League. UIC has not been to the NCAA Tournament since 2004.
Kent State's Antwan Dixon gets sixth year of eligibility
KENT, Ohio — Kent State wide receiver Antwan Dixon, who missed two seasons because of a rare blood disorder, has been granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA.
Dixon missed 2016 and 2017 because of aplastic anemia, an autoimmune disease that causes a deficiency of all blood cell types. He received a bone marrow transplant from his father and recovered for the 2018 season, when he led the Golden Flashes with 52 receptions.
Last season, Dixon finished with 34 catches for 333 yards as Kent State went 7-6 and won the Frisco Bowl.