With the first high school football games just days away, it's time for the preseason South Carolina Football Media Prep Poll.
Of the 50 teams ranked, three were from the Lakelands and two teams were receiving votes.
With the first high school football games just days away, it's time for the preseason South Carolina Football Media Prep Poll.
Of the 50 teams ranked, three were from the Lakelands and two teams were receiving votes.
Abbeville is the highest rated team, coming in at No. 2 in 2A. The Panthers were ranked as the No. 1 team for the entirety of 2021. It's lone loss came to Gray Collegiate in the Upper State Championship game. Coincidentally, Gray is the lone team ranked above the Panthers.
Abbeville will start its season against McCormick for the second-straight season. Last year, the Panthers drummed the Chiefs 46-0.
Joining the Panthers in the 2A rankings is Saluda, who comes in at No. 5. The Tigers return most of their team from last year, losing just six seniors off the 2021 team that reached the second round of the playoffs.
Saluda was mostly ranked in the top-6 of the rankings last season. It starts its season at home against Mid-Carolina.
Greenwood is the final Lakelands team ranked, coming in at No. 6 in 4A. The Eagles surprised a lot of voters last season, quickly rising the rankings from unranked to as high as third.
The Eagles play an extremely tough non-region schedule starting with A.C. Flora on Friday, but they do return a majority of their outstanding defense from a year ago.
Dixie and Ninety Six each were receiving votes to start the season.
After rattling off five-consecutive victories last season, the Hornets crept into the rankings, reaching as high as No. 8 last year. They start the season on the road at Pendleton.
Ninety Six struggled with injuries and COVID-19 close contacts in 2021, usually leaving it shorthanded on Friday nights. Even with the struggles, the Wildcats finished .500 and reached the playoffs.
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.