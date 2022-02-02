Three Lakelands football players signed college scholarship offers Wednesday during National Signing Day. It was a picture-perfect day for the players, who will have a chance to continue their careers at the collegiate level.
John Deal, EmeraldN. Greenville UniversitySurrounded by his family, and in front of several of his teammates and high school coaches, John Deal made it official — signing a football scholarship to attend North Greenville University and join the Crusaders football team.
“It’s a surreal day,” Deal said. “I feel like I was just a freshman here, coming in as a new guy. It’s hard to believe I’m a senior now and signing here with all these guys (Deal’s teammates) coming to see me. It’s an awesome moment. I’m just ready to get up there and get to work.”
Deal was a four-year starter at center for the Vikings. The past two years, he didn’t miss an offensive snap, earning the praise of Ironman from coach Tad Dubose.
The senior finished with 36 knockdowns and graded at 83%. With his stellar play as a senior, Deal was selected as an All-Lakelands player and was selected to play in the North-South All-Star Game.
Deal plans to enter the ministry, so he will enroll in the missions/missionary studies and missiology program in college.
“I love the people there,” he said. “The coaches have always been so kind and awesome and gracious to me. I love the location. It’s an awesome school that is committed to Christ. I’m wanting to go into the ministry as well, and it’s a really good school for that. It’s a really good football program, so it seemed like the perfect mix with the best culture out there.”
Jeremiah Lomax, AbbevilleLimestone UniversityABBEVILLE — Jeremiah Lomax admitted he was nervous.
He was nervous about posing for his college signing picture in front of coaches, family, friends and teammates. He was nervous talking to the media.
“I’m a little nervous about going to college,” Lomax said. “I’m not ready to leave high school.”
One thing is for sure: Limestone University was not nervous about signing Lomax to a football scholarship.
“It felt like a good home to me,” Lomax said. “I wanted to stay close to home anyways.”
Lomax already had a relationship with then-Catawba assistant coach Waymond Jackson. When Limestone hired Jackson this past summer as the outside linebackers coach and defensive pass game coordinator, Lomax was still on Jackson’s radar.
“I just really enjoyed watching Jeremiah evolve over the last four years,” Abbeville coach Jamie Nickles said. “He has really worked hard in the weight room and classroom, and he’s really made himself into a good football player.”
Lomax made headlines this past season. The senior defensive back intercepted five passes and returned them all for touchdowns, a feat that left him just one pick-six short of the national record, which is held by Maurice Cooper and Ben Sukut, according to the National Federation of State High School Associations. Cooper played at Saginaw Nouvel in Michigan and had six in 1994. Sukut, who played for Mission Viejo Capistrano Valley Christian in California, had six in 2012.
Lomax, an All-Lakelands Team selection, also led the Panthers in tackles, and he was selected for the Shrine Bowl and the North-South All-Star Game.
“People believed in me,” Lomax said. “People told me what I could do. I just put it to the test, and I just started doing it.”
Nickles sees Lomax playing some at linebacker and safety at Limestone.
“I think everyone prognosticates that he’s going to be a good one,” Nickles said. “He has good ball-hawking skills. What really makes him special is his attitude. He has a really great attitude each and every day.”
Nathan Lynch, DixieNewberry CollegeDUE WEST — Nathan Lynch is officially going to Newberry College.
The Dixie outside linebacker signed his official letter of intent surrounded by his family, friends and Hornet coaches on Wednesday in the Dixie High School library on Wednesday.
“It was definitely something that you think about the entire way as you work your way up to it,” Lynch said. “It’s good to finally sign, and I’m ready to go.”
In his nine games at outside linebacker, Lynch finished with 100 total tackles, 52 of which were solos. He finished with 15 tackles for a loss, three fumble recoveries and five sacks.
Lynch visited Newberry twice during his recruitment, taking a visit during the Carson-Newman game and one in late January. On both visits, the 6-foot-3 senior fell in love with the campus.
“They’re great people over there,” Lynch said. “You really feel like family. I remember I went up there to visit a couple of times, and it was one of those things where I never wanted to leave. I knew that’s where I wanted to go. I had visits to go to other colleges, and I canceled them because I knew this is where I needed to be.”