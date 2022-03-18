Three Lakelands coaches took new jobs in Greenwood County School District 50, the district announced this week.
Kelcey Stevens, Rico Salliewhite and Matt Baker were among the district’s 12 hires.
Stevens will be one of three new Greenwood High assistant principals next year. He was the Greenwood boys basketball coach this past season, leading the Eagles to a 10-14 record. Greenwood fell in the first round of the state playoffs to Travelers Rest.
“It’s been something I have been tinkering with over the last couple of years,” Stevens said. “I’ve had a few opportunities present itself, but I’ve always maintained that itch to coach and be around the guys. It’s something that has always driven me, but I’m getting a little older.”
Stevens said he will vacate his role as the boys basketball coach after spending eight seasons on the Greenwood sidelines.
“Honestly I would love to continue to coach, but going into this new opportunity, I knew that wouldn’t be available for me,” Stevens said. “It’s tough to do that sometimes when you still have that itch, but I was ready for a new challenge. I’m going to make the best of this new adventure.”
Salliewhite will also not return as a head boys basketball coach next season, departing McCormick High School to become the new principal at Brewer Middle School.
Salliewhite led the Chiefs to an 11-9 record last season, good enough for a No. 4-seed in the playoffs. McCormick fell in the first round to region foe High Point Academy.
“I’m just looking forward to focusing on just the administration role and just being the best administrator I can be for my staff and my children at Brewer,” Salliewhite said. “That’s my No. 1 objective right now is just being the best that I can be.”
Along with serving as the current assistant principal at McCormick, Salliewhite also served as the athletic director and the boys basketball coach.
“I’ve worked at the high school for nine years and McCormick has been great to me, they’ve supported me and nurtured me for my next job,” Salliewhite said. “ … I’ve put in a lot of work at McCormick and I feel like the foundation is there for whoever the next guy is there to take over.”
Baker will assume the role of the assistant principal at Northside Middle School. He currently serves as the Greenwood baseball coach, a role he’s had since 2016.
He could not be reached for comment as of press time.
Contact sports writer James Benedetto at 864-223-1814 or follow on Twitter @james_benedetto.