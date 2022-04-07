During the course of the past two years, more than 10 Greenwood football players have continued their football careers at the next level. On Wednesday, three more Eagles joined that exclusive club, as Saquan Smith, Drew Geoly and Seth Henderson signed athletic scholarships.
Saquan Smith, Newberry CollegeSaquan Smith isn’t boisterous. He leads his teammates by working hard and dominating on the football field. But when he gets an opportunity, Smith makes his presence known, just ask opposing wide receivers.
“Saquan is kind of quiet, he leads by example” Greenwood coach Chris Liner said. “He always works hard, has great manors and always does what you ask him to do. He’s not selfish. He cares about the team. If he gets individual shine because of that, so be it. That is so rare right now. That’s what wins team championships, people that put the team before themselves. Saquan may do that as well as anybody.”
After Wednesday, Smith will be trading his black and gold for red and white, as he signed with Newberry College.
“It’s a blessing,” Smith said. “I’m just blessed with who came to me.”
Smith played an important role for the Eagles in 2021, helping the Eagles reach the third round of the playoffs for the first time since 2012 from his spot in the secondary. The senior was one of the more physical players in the Eagles’ secondary and showed it whenever he had an opportunity to make a play in the open field.
“People don’t realize how athletic he is,” Liner said. “He is fast, he is strong. I wish I was built like that. I don’t think he has an ounce of fat on him. He’s a good, hard-nosed, tough and extraordinarily well-mannered kid that is a true diamond in the rough. Newberry knows it.”
Smith will also be playing in the secondary at Newberry, but because of his size and physical play, he could move to linebacker if he adds weight.
Smith isn’t going to Newberry alone, as he will be joined by Henderson, who has been one of his best friends since early in life.
“I’m playing with Seth, my brother. I’ve known him since I was about 3,” Smith said. “It’s kind of cool that I can be around people that I’m more comfortable around.”
“He (Henderson) and Saquan are diamonds. They may be diamonds in the rough right now, but they’re both diamonds,” Liner said. “They could go down there and easily start.”
Drew Geoly, Massachusetts Institute of TechnologyDrew Geoly has always dreamed about going to MIT. The Greenwood Student Body President made his dream a reality on Wednesday, signing with the prodigious university.
“If you’re a kid growing up, especially if you’re a kid that is into math and science, MIT is that school,” Geoly said. “You grow up watching Iron Man and Spider-Man, you see ‘I want to get into MIT.’ I really had to sit down and do some soul searching, but I really believe this is what is going to set me up best for the future.”
Geoly had the perfect combination of grades and athleticism to achieve his dream. In the classroom, Geoly has a 5.4 GPA, scored a perfect score on six AP exams and was just 140 points off from a perfect score on the SAT. He even tutored his teammates.
On the football field, he was a dominant center, which was a key factor in one of the best rushing attacks in the state. He was a team captain, an All-Lakelands selection and an All-State selection in 2021.
“I never really would have thought football would be the thing to get me into MIT,” Geoly said. “It really probably was the factor that got me into MIT. What pushed me over to getting accepted was how successful we were this year.”
Geoly played middle linebacker for the Eagles in 2020, but made the necessary team change, moving to center as a senior.
“We believed that Drew was as good as an offensive lineman as there was in the state,” Liner said. “He maybe didn’t have the same stature that (Colin) Sadler (6-foot-5 offensive lineman that committed to Clemson), but if you watch his video. ... He’s such a well rounded kid, maybe the most well rounded kid that we’ve ever had. His list of philanthropic stuff is unbelievable.”
Though he had to change positions, Geoly said he wouldn’t change a thing about his final year as an Eagle.
“The move obviously isn’t the most popular. I wouldn’t do anything differently if I had a chance to do it over,” Geoly said. “I really enjoyed it. I think the blood, sweat and tears that we put in and all of us buying in is what set us apart this year. It was something that was really special to me and it’s something that will be ingrained in my brain for the rest of my life.”
Seth Henderson, Newberry CollegeIn 2021, Greenwood’s front four caused havoc for opposing offenses. Teams constantly had to figure out ways to slow down the relentless pass rush to no avail, as the Eagles were in the backfield on nearly every pass play.
That pass rush was led by outside linebacker Seth Henderson, who will continue his football career at Newberry College.
“I’m just really excited. This has been a long wait,” Henderson said. “Ever since I was 6 years old, this has been a dream of mine, playing next-level football. I’m just glad I’m here now, about to start fresh with a new team and new family. I’m just really excited. Words can’t describe how excited I am.”
Henderson basically lived in oppositions’ backfields during 2021, as the senior finished with nine sacks and 16 quarterback hurries. His play on defense earned him an All-Lakelands selection.
Along with his stellar defensive play, Henderson flipped to the offense halfway through the season, playing as Greenwood’s starting tight end. According to Liner, that addition helped springboard the Eagles’ offense, which finished as one of the best offenses in the state.
“There’s a lot of stuff that we do offensively that having a tight end really helps you,” Liner said. “When we moved him over to tight end, we were able to do some things offensively that we weren’t able to do early in the year. He did an unbelievable job of that, not only did it maybe help him personally, showing his versatility, but it helped us be more successful. ... That was super cool.”
Henderson decided to continue his football career at Newberry because of the school’s connection to his own family, as his uncle and one of his cousins attended the college and its distance from Greenwood.
Along with those connections, Henderson will join Smith and Greenwood kicker Billy Pruitt at Newberry.
“It’s close to home. It’s a good start for what I want to do football-wise,” Henderson said. “They’ve been my boys for a little while. It’s going to already feel like home when I get there.”