3 Bearcats make All-District team
Lander baseball’s Ward Betts, Roury Glanton and Marshall Thompson have been named to the CoSIDA 2020-21 Academic All-District® Baseball team.
Thompson set the program record for the most strikeouts in a single season with 110 and is now third in career strikeouts with 191. Thompson also tied the single-game strikeout record of 13 numerous times this past season.
Betts finished the season batting .329 for the Bearcats while compiling 46 hits, nine doubles, one triple, two home runs, 22 RBI, eight stolen bases and 36 runs.
Glanton led the Bearcats with 53 hits and 34 RBI this past season.
SC athletes can profit off names, images
COLUMBIA — South Carolina will allow college athletes at NCAA schools to profit immediately from their names, images and likenesses instead of waiting until 2022.
The state’s attorney general, Alan Wilson, sent a certification letter to Gov. Henry McMaster on Thursday.
South Carolina lawmakers passed the bill earlier this spring and McMaster signed it into law. It was scheduled to take effect in July 2022 unless the NCAA dropped its guidelines against the practice.
Dodgers’ Roberts says Bauer still to start
WASHINGTON — Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says pitcher Trevor Bauer is still on track to start Sunday against the Washington Nationals while police and Major League Baseball investigate an assault allegation made against the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner.
NFL fines WFT $10M after investigation
The NFL has fined the Washington Football Team $10 million and owner Dan Snyder is stepping away from day-to-day operations for several months after an independent investigation found the organization’s workplace “highly unprofessional,” especially for women.