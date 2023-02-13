Image (6).jpeg

The New Era Hurricanes football team are shown after playing for the 12U O-D national championship in Orlando, Fla.

 SUBMITTED

What started as a way to keep the children of Greenwood on the “straight and narrow path” has turned into something much greater for Dallas Rappley, James Norris and Chris Lee.

The 2Spoonz Hurricanes are co-national champions of the Offense Defense All American Bowl.

