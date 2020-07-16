Conner Pederson and Eliza Nix have been selected as recipients of Greenwood High's Booster Club scholarship.
Pederson played goalkeeper on the boys soccer team at Greenwood. Nix played for the girls soccer team. Both students will attend Clemson University. They will each receive $1,000 toward their studies.
Post 20 defeats Richland in blowout
The Post 20 Greenwood Braves defeated Richland 14-0 in an away game Thursday.
Braylon Barbour, Tanner Smith, Conner Shealy, Trey Taylor and Evan Sellars each had two hits for the Braves. Shealy and Barbour each drove in three runs, while Luke Poole had two RBIs.
Garrett Hodges was the winning pitcher for Post 20. Hodges went three innings, striking out two and giving up one hit.
Finau leads, Woods returns at Memorial
DUBLIN, Ohio — Tiger Woods was back on the PGA Tour for the first time in five months Thursday and saw Muirfield Village like never before.
Woods opened with a 10-foot birdie and there was silence. He finished with a 15-foot birdie for a 1-under 71, leaving him five shots behind Tony Finau in the Memorial, and he walked to the side of the green and stood with Rory McIlroy, chatting briefly before they nudged their elbows toward one another without touching.
He left that to Finau, who seemed to make everything. Finau finished with seven birdies over his last 10 holes on a Muirfield Village course that was faster and tougher than last week in the Workday Charity Open. That gave him a one-shot lead over Ryan Palmer.
Zion departs Pelicans for 'family medical matter'
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The New Orleans Pelicans say top overall draft choice Zion Williamson left the club on Thursday to attend to an urgent family medical matter.
The Pelicans say Williamson intends to rejoin the team in the Orlando area for the resumption of the season, but the club did not specify when he would be able to return or whether he’ll miss any of the club’s eight remaining regular-season games.
Williamson will have to quarantine again when he returns to Central Florida, a period that will last at least four days and could be significantly longer if he is not tested daily during his absence from the team.
NCAA releases plan, warns of virus surge
The NCAA handed down its latest guidelines for playing through a pandemic while also sounding an alarm: The prospect of having a fall semester with football and other sports is looking grim.
If the games can go on, the NCAA says college athletes should be tested for COVID-19 no more than 72 hours before they play, players with high-risk exposures to the coronavirus should be quarantined for 14 days and everybody on the sideline should wear a mask.
The nation's largest governing body for college sports released an updated guidance Thursday to help member schools navigate competition, but it comes as the pandemic rages on. Around the country, the number of COVID-19 cases are on the rise and many states have slowed reopenings or reinstated social-distancing restrictions on some businesses.
“This document lays out the advice of health care professionals as to how to resume college sports if we can achieve an environment where COVID-19 rates are manageable,” NCAA President Mark Emmert said in a statement. “Today, sadly, the data point in the wrong direction. If there is to be college sports in the fall, we need to get a much better handle on the pandemic.”
MLB to use video game crowd noise
Big league players will still hear the roar of the crowd even though the stands will be empty when the baseball season opens next week.
Taking a cue from two European soccer leagues, Major League Baseball will play crowd noise from its official video game through ballpark sound systems during games. Stadium sound engineers will have access to around 75 different effects and reactions, according to MLB, which has provided teams with crowd sounds captured from “MLB The Show.”
San Diego Studios, a branch of Sony Interactive Entertainment, compiled the noise during games over several seasons.
Clubs started using the sounds during summer camp games and will be able to test them further during exhibition games.