After two full months of the regular season, spring playoffs are here for the hopefully foreseeable future.
Overall, the Lakelands had a successful 2023 campaign, as more than 14 teams head into the playoffs for baseball and softball. Below is a brief rundown on the playoffs in the Lakelands.
BaseballGreenwood was the best team in the Lakelands this year, but it was also arguably one of the the best teams in the state.
The Eagles steamrolled their competition, finishing the year 19-4 with two of those losses coming in their season opener tournament. They won the team’s first region championship under head coach Matt Baker and are the No. 1 seed in their bracket.
Greenwood hosts Aiken on Monday.
Dixie team also won its region, claiming the championship against Ware Shoals two weeks ago. Dixie finished 10-8 this year, but more important, it was 5-1 in region play. It hosts CA Johnson on Tuesday.
Saluda and Ware Shoals finished second in their respective regions, finishing 15-7 and 9-12, respectively. Both teams will host their Tuesday games. Ware Shoals welcomes Great Falls, while Saluda brings in Batesburg-Leesville. The Tigers split that season series.
Greenwood Christian finished as region champions, but will have to travel for its first-round matchup, going to Pee Dee Academy on Tuesday.
Abbeville (12-13), Emerald (10-13) and Calhoun Falls finished as the No. 4 teams in their respective regions.
The Panthers defeated Ninety Six in a playoff game, while Emerald reaches the playoffs for the first time under head coach Mack Hite.
Abbeville travels to Blacksburg. Emerald heads to Blue Ridge and Calhoun Falls goes to Lewisville.
SoftballOnce again, Dixie won its region, finishing the year 11-6 and winning the region for the third consecutive season. It was the Lakelands lone softball team to win a region championship, earning itself a home game against CA Johnson.
Greenwood and Abbeville finished second in their respective regions and will play at home. Greenwood (9-6) hosts South Aiken on Tuesday, while Abbeville (15-6) hosts Pelion on Wednesday.
Ninety Six (12-7) will head on the road for its first-round game, traveling to Landrum after finishing third in its region.
Ware Shoals (8-9) finished third in its region as well and will head to McBee for the first round.
Saluda (6-15) and Calhoun Falls made the playoffs as the fourth seed in their regions. Saluda heads to Chesnee, while the Flashes will be at Lewisville.
