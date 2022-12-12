The 2022-23 football season ended with the North-South game, but the season's final honors found their way to the Lakelands. Fifteen total Lakelands players were selected to their respective All-State teams this past weekend, with Saluda leading the way in total selections.

The Tigers, who reached the Upper State Championship game this year, placed four players on the 2A All-State team. The Tigers were led by Tyleke Mathis, who was selected as a wide receiver, finished his season with more than 1,200 total yards, finishing with more than 500 rushing and 450 receiving yards. 