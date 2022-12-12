The 2022-23 football season ended with the North-South game, but the season's final honors found their way to the Lakelands. Fifteen total Lakelands players were selected to their respective All-State teams this past weekend, with Saluda leading the way in total selections.
The Tigers, who reached the Upper State Championship game this year, placed four players on the 2A All-State team. The Tigers were led by Tyleke Mathis, who was selected as a wide receiver, finished his season with more than 1,200 total yards, finishing with more than 500 rushing and 450 receiving yards.
Joining the senior was classmate Sam Espinoza, who was one of three specialists selected in 2A. Espinoza finished his season with a 38.4 yards per punt average, which included 18 of his 31 bombs landing inside the 20. Junior Kenmane Brunson was selected as a linebacker after leading the Tigers with more than 100 tackles this season. JT Lott was the final Tiger selected, after leading the Tigers defensive line with 60 total tackles. He was constantly in the backfield, recording 14 tackles for a loss, 11 quarterback pressures while adding six sacks.
The reigning 2A state champion Abbeville Panthers placed three players on the All-State team. Linebacker Ty Cade was selected after leading the Panthers in tackles on defense with 55 total tackles. He added five tackles for a loss, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.
Addison Nickles was selected as one of the three specialists this year after being named the North-South kicker. He added more than 29 extra points and hit a couple field goals when he was called upon. The final Panther is defensive back Javario Tinch, who accounted for 35 tackles and three tackles for a loss. He also has four interceptions and four pass breakups.
McCormick running back A'Chean Durant was the lone Chief selected to the 1A team after he accounted for 1,946 total yards this year, recording 1,225 on the ground, 483 on special teams and 238 receiving. Overall, he finished with 16 touchdowns.
Greenwood's defensive leader Josiah Jeffery was selected as a defensive back after he finished with 70 total tackles and recorded nine tackles for a loss, a sack, forced fumble and a fumble recovery. The North-South selection also had 408 yards and eight touchdowns on offense.
Emerald's Jaylen Foster was named a defensive back as well after finishing with 35 total tackles with one tackle for a loss. He primarily played running back this year, accounting for 1,529 total yards and 19 touchdowns. He ran for 1,214 yards on 213 carries, finishing with a Lakelands-high 17 rushing touchdowns.
Ninety Six had three of the five players selected as honorable mentions, as defensive back Ladarion Waldrop, quarterback Braden Mitchell and linebacker Nazier Jones were picked at 2A. Joining them as honorable mentions are Ware Shoals' linebacker Daniel Beaver and Greenwood offensive lineman Noah Kastner.