13 AHS football players make All-Region
Thirteen players from Abbeville’s state champion team made the All-Region team in Region 1-2A.
Running backs Martico Jackson, Tyrell Haddon and Navi Marshall were named All-Region. Quarterback Thomas Beauford made the team at the ATH position. Offensive linemen Davis Sutherland and Jake Adams were also named All-Region.
On the defensive line, Seth Griffin and Demetrius Harris received All-Region honors. Linebackers Cruz Temple and Luke Evans were named to the team. Defensive backs Ty Cade, Jeremiah Lomax and CJ Vance were also named All-Region.
Lander women take PBC opener
AMERICUS, Ga. — The No. 13-ranked Lander women’s basketball team continued its unbeaten start to the season as the Bearcats picked up a road victory Wednesday in their Peach Belt Conference opener, defeating Georgia Southwestern 57-50.
Lander’s record now stands at a perfect 3-0 and 1-0 in league play. The Bearcats are off to their first 3-0 start since the 2010-11 season.
Makaila Cange led the way with 20 points and 17 rebounds, both career highs, for her second double-double of the season.
Lander men fall in PBC opener
AMERICUS, Ga. — The Lander men’s basketball team fell Wednesday to Georgia Southwestern 84-73 in its Peach Belt Conference opener.
The Bearcats dropped to 2-3 overall and 0-1 in conference play.