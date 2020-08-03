The Ware Shoals Catfish Feastival Memorial golf tournament drew 120 golfers on July 18 at The Links at Stoney Point. Participants raised $8,491 for the Ware Shoals Catfish Feastival.
The tournament was in memorial to former golfers at the Ware Shoals Golf Course who have died. A banner hung at the tournament with their names.
The gross score champions were the Patrick Wilson, Gary Odom, Neil Keith and Chris Pate. The net score champions were Jack Powell, Bob Scott, Ian Pullman and David Schimel. Junior Champions were Richie Pinckney, Andrew Wiley, Hunter DeVriendt and Wells Calhoun.
Next year’s tournament will be played May 1at The Links at Stoney Point.