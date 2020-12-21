12 Lakelands players make All-State
Twelve players from Lakelands high school teams made All-State teams in their respective classifications.
Greenwood’s Ahmari Coats, Jaylin Tolbert, KJ Scott and KJ Makins made the All-State team in Class 4A.
Emerald had two players, running back Jaylen Foster and offensive lineman John Deal, named honorable mention in Class 3A.
Abbeville’s Davis Sutherland, Navi Marshall, Cruz Temple, Luke Evans and Jeremiah Lomax were named to the All-State team in Class 2A. Running back Tyrell Haddon was named honorable mention. A’Chean Durant, Anthony Garrett and Jeremiah Martin made the Class 1A All-State team from McCormick.
Clemson men defeat Morehead State
CLEMSON — Nick Honor scored all 14 of his points in the second half, Aamir Simms had 12 points and 10 rebounds and Clemson beat Morehead State 66-51 on Monday.
USC men’s hoops pauses activities
COLUMBIA — South Carolina men’s basketball has canceled its game with South Carolina State on Wednesday night due to continuing COVID-19 issues.
It’s the second time in two weeks the Gamecocks have paused basketball activities.
The team’s next scheduled game is Dec. 29 at Kentucky.
NFL great Kevin Greene dies at 58
Hall of Fame linebacker Kevin Greene, considered one of the fiercest pass rushers in NFL history, has died. He was 58.
Greene died Monday, the family confirmed, as did the Pro Football Hall of Fame. No cause of death was given.
A two-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl selection, Greene finished his career with 160 sacks, which ranks third in league history behind only Bruce Smith (200) and Reggie White (198). He also had 23 forced fumbles and five interceptions.