NINETY SIX — The Ninety Six wrestling team is the standard in its region.
Why wouldn’t it be?
The Wildcats are defending state champs and are on the way to making another run at a title.
And Thursday night was another testament to Ninety Six’s status as top dog in the region.
11 different Wildcats won their respective weight classes in an individual region meet against wrestlers from Abbeville and Mid-Carolina.
“They deserved it, they work hard,” Ninety Six coach Roy Lemmons said. “We push each other in that room. Iron sharpens iron, that’s what we live by, so that’s what you see on the mat, iron sharpens iron.”
To say Ninety Six had a commanding night may be an understatement. Multiple Wildcats put their opponents away rather quickly, including 170-pounder PJ Rushton who recorded two pins in the round-robin lineup.
The Ninety Six junior was joined by Ryan Jones, Briant Witherspoon, Hunter Simmons and Jaquis Calhoun in garnering two pins in two matches. Frank Taylor and JP Smith also earned their class wins in quick fashion — before the first whistle sounded, as they were uncontested.
Rushton and 145-pound Ninety Six wrestler Haydon Walters also claimed their 100th career wins during the region meet.
“It’s a testament to their hard work,” Lemmons said of Walters and Ruston’s milestones. “I’m happy to see it, but you preach and preach and preach, hard work pays off, hard work pays off. That’s where it leads into.”
Among the three non-Wildcats that won their class was Abbeville’s Addison Nickles. The defending 195-pound state champ took down Max McGee of Ninety Six twice by decision.
“It’s tough after you win a state championship to find really close competition,” Abbeville coach Bill Glace said. “Finding somebody that can wrestle close with him is tough to do and Max McGee really wrestled really close to him and it was great to see.”
Along with 11 of his Wildcats winning their class, Lemmons was also happy to see Zay King wrestle closed with the No. 6-ranked 182-pound wrestler Ethan Templin.
The Ninety Six sophomore took the Mid-Carolina standout down to the wire for the class after defeating Abbeville's Michael Gordon, the No. 5-ranked wrestler in the class.
“He’s getting better and better every time he steps on the mat,” Lemmons said. “About 10 more seconds, he probably would’ve got it.”
With the region meet out of the way, the Wildcats and Panthers are getting closer and closer to postseason play, but will compete in the All-Lakelands meet Tuesday at Emerald.