ANDERSON — Friday was a grueling day. After most of the teams arrived to start the South Carolina High School League individual state championships by 8 a.m., the state championship pairings were decided roughly 12 hours later.
Ten Lakelands wrestlers will compete on Saturday for individual state championships, while a host of others will try for a third-place finish.
Greenwood leads the way with five Eagles making the final match of the season. Cason Howle easily won his two Friday matches and will attempt to win his second consecutive state championship. A win on Saturday would give him 100 career wins for the Eagles.
"He loves going out and wrestling. He has fun with it," Greenwood coach Nick Mountz said. "He'll be the first Greenwood High wrestler to be a two-time state champion which is big."
Joining Howle are Alijah Wade in the 160-pound class and the trio of girls made up of Angelique Garcia, Aajia Jones and Kennedi Washington.
Jones was one of the three Eagle captains this year and has wrestled all season for Greenwood's varsity team at the 113-pound class. Garcia has also wrestled all year for the varsity team at 106.
"Mentally, for this being the first girls' state championship, it was very taxing for our girls," Mountz said. I could tell a lot of them were nervous. I don't think those two had those nerves. They have had a better opportunity to get out of certain moves and practice certain moves."
Bryce Seaborn, Dax Seaborn and Owen Sargent all will compete for a third-place finish. Bryce and Sargent both came away with a win in their first match of the day.
Ninety Six sent 11 wrestlers to the state championships and will have two competing for a state championship. Frank Taylor cruised through the 160-pound class, while Juquis Calhoun will attempt to end his Wildcat career as a state champion.
For Riley Rushton, Jones Dove, Hunter Simmons, Ryan Jones and Kayden Payne this was their first attempt at winning a state championship. That group is a large part of the core Lemmons has returning as his team will attempt to reach a sixth consecutive Upper State Championship.
"For some of them it was their first time being in the semifinals, so they got to experience 'Hey, I'm here. When we go back next year, I know what it feels like,'" Ninety Six coach Roy Lemmons said. "We have some experience. We only have two seniors in the lineup. We get them guys in there, and take this junior, sophomore and freshmen classes and try to do something for next year."
But first, they, along with Martavis Mason, Briant Witherspoon, PJ Rushton and Max McGee, will attempt to finish third in the state on Saturday.
Abbeville sent seven wrestlers to the state championships and has three left standing, as Laila Crawford will attempt to win the 195-pound female division, while Addison Nickles will attempt to repeat as the 2/1A 195-pound champion. Brittany Gordon lost her quarterfinal match but will attempt to finish top three in the 132-pound female class.
"He's put in a lot of work," Abbeville coach Bill Glace said. "He's done the work on the mat, then we added some technique and sharpened up some stuff. He's just phenomenal. You always hope that hard work pays off, you don't always get to see that, but I'm excited for him that it has."
Dixie had five wrestlers compete, with Andrew Stoltzfus and Pat Baer winning their first matches of the day. Emerald's Malachi Conway also won his first match of the day.
The second day of the individual championships starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the Anderson Civic Center.
