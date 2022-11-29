There was no stopping Dixie from getting to the basket Tuesday night.
The Hornets’ boys’ basketball squad had 10 different scorers, six of which scored in a near-perfect, 27-point second quarter in a 67-29 drumming of Cambridge.
“They played hard. I asked them to play hard when we came out here and they played really, really hard on both ends of the court,” Dixie coach Josh Harbert said.
Among the slew of Hornets finding the basket, junior Kadin Stoll and sophomore Thomas Ferguson led the way with 13 points each. However, Ferguson’s 13 points all came in the first half, which ended in a 46-18 Dixie advantage.
Following Ferguson’s stellar first half, his coach asked him to pass the ball to “a couple spots” at the break, as the bench checked in.
And the Hornets didn’t slow down.
Dixie outscored Cambridge in each of the last two quarters, as bench players like Wilontae Anderson and Austin Wilson got their chances to shine with late scores.
Like any well-bonded team would, the Dixie sideline cheered for each of its bench buckets as the Hornets prompted a running clock midway through the fourth quarter.
“They did really good. I like to see everybody get in,” Harbert said. “Everybody practices hard, some games I can’t get everybody in, but tonight, I was able to.”
On defense, Dixie had a size advantage against the Cougars, which plagued them all night long with the exception of Maddox Lee in the first half.
The sophomore sank four 3-pointers in the first pair of quarters and scored another five points in the second half to total a game-high 17 points.
“He’s a good shooter,” Cambridge coach Jacob Lethco said. “He’s one of the better players in our region. He’s a sophomore. I think he averaged about 14 a game last year as a freshman. He was all-region as a freshman. He started as an eighth-grader here.
“He’s a competitor, just a really, really good shooter.”
For Dixie, Tuesday was another solid win in the team’s early success this season. The Hornets came into the game with wins over Class 3A Belton-Honea Path and Crescent.
And guess what? Dixie hasn’t even played at full strength yet this season.
“We got one guy that’s not going to be able to play until some time in December and we were missing our leading scorer tonight,” Harbert said. “I like to see the next man up, guys are playing well, good job.”
Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.
