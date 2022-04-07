It's always important to have your pitcher and catcher on the same page, so the team can run at maximum efficiency.
On Thursday, Greenwood's Zoey Montgomery and Aubrey Holland were in synch on the mound and in the box, as both Eagles sent liners over the wall in Greenwood's 13-1 win against Emerald.
"The battery is always an important portion of your team. You want them to always be in synch," Greenwood coach Gerald Gates said. "Those two are always in synch together. It was also nice tonight that they were in synch with the bats.
"Zoey is always coming early to practice to hit. She hits every chance she can get. Aubrey is just a natural ball swinger. She hits in our four-hole for a reason. She definitely has power and is a good contact hitter."
Holland struck first. With runners on first and second, Holland swung at the first pitch she saw, sending a long, looping line drive over the left-center field wall, giving Greenwood a three-run lead almost immediately.
Montgomery followed her battery partner in the top of the second, drilling a pitch to nearly the exact same spot for a two-run home run.
The pair combined for six of the Eagles' 13 hits, as Montgomery led the team by going 4-for-4 with three RBIs and a pair of runs scored.
Left fielder Reese Bundrick and third baseman Kayleigh Doerflein each also finished with a multi-hit game, finishing with three and two hits respectively.
"Overall, I thought the team was seeing the ball pretty well," Gates said. "That's an attribute to practice yesterday. Even with the rain we got out there on the field and worked in the cage on some things that we thought that we were going to see, and it paid dividends for us tonight."
Holland dominated in the circle, allowing just one run on four hits in the win. She punched out seven of the 20 Vikings she faced.
Emerald's one run was scored by Matti Dickerson, who was driven in by a Bria Jones single in the third inning.
