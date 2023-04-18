EHS medals in 6 events in Batesburg-Leesville

The Emerald track and field team finished fourth in the Gary Phillips Invitational at Batesburg-Leesville with a slew of Vikings having podium finishes. Bradlee Jones finished first in the 100-meter dash, and long jump, and took home second in the 200-meter dash.

Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.