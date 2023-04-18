The Emerald track and field team finished fourth in the Gary Phillips Invitational at Batesburg-Leesville with a slew of Vikings having podium finishes. Bradlee Jones finished first in the 100-meter dash, and long jump, and took home second in the 200-meter dash.
Zaden Goodman finished second in the 110-meter hurdles and Dakota Waters finished third in the pole vault. The Vikings also finished second in the 4x100-meter relay with a team of Jones, Karson Wright, JaBoris Roberts and Jaiden Turner.
Ex-GHS standout commitsto Gardner-Webb
Former Greenwood pitcher Garrett Hodges has committed to play baseball at Gardner-Webb. Hodges has spent the last two seasons at Spartanburg Methodist after graduating from Greenwood in 2021.
In his sophomore season at SMC, Hodges has posted a 4-2 record on the mound with 49 strikeouts in 36 innings pitched.
LU acrobatics wins3 conference event titles
The Bearcats won’t have far to place their newest trophies in the Horne Arena display cases. As the host site of the Conference Carolinas Championships this weekend, Lander earned three out of seven event finals that they competed in on Sunday.
USC softball sweeps No. 23 Texas A&M
COLUMBIA — The South Carolina softball team (30-12, 7-8) completed its SEC sweep over No. 23 Texas A&M Sunday afternoon, with an 8-0 run-rule walk-off win. It’s Carolina’s first SEC series sweep over a ranked opponent since taking down No. 23 Mississippi State in 2018.
Clemson baseball clinches series win
CLEMSON — Billy Amick’s two-out double scored the go-ahead run in the seventh inning in Clemson’s 6-4 victory over Notre Dame on Sunday.
The Tigers, who won the series 2-1, improved to 22-15 overall and 6-9 in the ACC. The Fighting Irish dropped to 18-15 overall and 8-10 in ACC play.
Petry breaks USC record in loss at Vanderbilt
NASHVILLE — The University of South Carolina baseball team fell, 6-4, to Vanderbilt on Sunday. Vanderbilt took the weekend series two games to one in South Carolina’s first series loss of the season.
Ethan Petry opened the scoring with his 18th home run of the season, a solo shot to left. He passed Justin Smoak (2006) for the most home runs by a freshman in Carolina history.
Clemson softball drops series finale at NC State
RALEIGH, N.C. – Redshirt junior Valerie Cagle hit her 18th home run of the season with a three-run shot out of left field, but the No. 6/7 Clemson Tigers fell to NC State, 7-5, at Dail Stadium.
The Tigers clinched the series win with two victories Saturday but dropped the series finale to fall to 40-5 on the year and 14-4 in ACC action.
Hurts, Eagles agree to $255M extension
PHILADELPHIA — Jalen Hurts is set to sign one of the richest deals in NFL history, agreeing to a five-year, $255 million extension with the Philadelphia Eagles, including $179.3 million guaranteed, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.
The Eagles announced on Monday “QB1 is here to stay, ” but terms were not yet announced, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal was not yet final.
