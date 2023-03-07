Saluda softball falls to Midland Valley
The Saluda softball team dropped a 4-2 decision Saturday against Midland Valley.
Samantha Minick posted an impressive performance for the Tigers with 10 strikeouts, zero walks and gave up no runs in the circle through six innings.
Gamecocks sweep weekend over UNCW
COLUMBIA — The South Carolina softball team completed the weekend sweep of the Gamecocks Invitational Sunday afternoon, as Carolina earned a run-rule victory 8-0 over UNCW. The Gamecocks improve to 19-2 on the season, their best start since 2018 when they started 20-1.
Jordan Fabian went 2-for-2 at the plate with two walks, an RBI, a run scored, and two stolen bases. Jen Cummings drove in two runs, while Aaliyah White scored twice.
Tigers softball opens ACC play with 2 wins
CLEMSON — The No. 4/4 Clemson Tigers (19-1, 2-0 ACC), combined for 13 hits between the first two games of ACC action to defeat Syracuse (6-8, 0-2 ACC) on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers took game one, 4-1, before run-ruling the Orange, 8-0, in five innings in the second game.
Redshirt junior Alia Logoleo led the charge going 3-for-5 with five RBI and two runs scored. Arielle Oda joined Logoleo with two hits and three RBI, and McKenzie Clark and Maddie Moore both scored three runs.
Texas Tech suspends coach over comment
LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech suspended coach Mark Adams on Sunday over “an inappropriate, unacceptable, and racially insensitive comment” he made to a player.
Athletic director Kirby Hocutt said he was made aware of the incident Friday and issued a written reprimand before deciding to suspend Adams to investigate further.
MLB says Clevinger won’t face discipline
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Major League Baseball said Sunday it will not discipline Chicago White Sox right-hander Mike Clevinger after completing its investigation of domestic abuse allegations.
In a statement, the commissioner’s office said its investigation included interviews of more than 15 people, including Clevinger and a woman who said she is the mother of Clevinger’s child, as well as thousands of electronic communications and other documents.
Marcus Ericsson wins rough IndyCar opener
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Jack Harvey was taken to a hospital and Helio Castroneves needed an ice pack and X-rays. A pair of cars went airborne, the leaders crashed each other and the entire Andretti Autosport fleet was eliminated.
Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson, meanwhile, won the IndyCar season-opening race.
Byron helps Hendrick perform well in Vegas
LAS VEGAS — One way or another, a Hendrick Motorsports driver figured to win Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas.
Kyle Larson nearly won the Pennzoil 400 in regulation, but a late caution put teammate William Byron in position to capture the checkered flag in overtime.
Byron took the lead on the second-to-last lap of OT to put an exclamation mark on a dominant day for Hendrick. The top three drivers were from Hendrick, with Byron, Larson and Alex Bowman pushing their Chevrolets across the finish line in that order.