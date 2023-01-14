Ben Martin shoots 2-under at Sony Open
In his first round at the Sony Open at Wai’alae Country Club in Hawaii, Greenwood native Ben Martin shot two-under par, which had him tied for 41st after the first day.
Georgia tight end, corner headed to NFL draft
ATHENS, Ga. — Two Georgia players, tight end Darnell Washington and defensive back Kelee Ringo, are headed to the NFL draft after helping the Bulldogs win their second straight national title.
Washington is a massive tight end (6-foot-7, 270 pounds) who teamed wit Brock Bowers to give Georgia a dominant 1-2 punch at the often-overlooked position. Ringo will long be remembered for a pick-six interception that sealed Georgia’s first national title in 41 seasons with a 33-18 victory over Alabama to cap the 2021 season.
McCutchen returning to Pirates on 1-year deal
PITTSBURGH — Andrew McCutchen is returning to the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The agreement is a homecoming for the 36-year-old McCutchen, who served as the centerpiece for Pittsburgh’s baseball renaissance a decade ago. McCutchen helped guide the Pirates to three straight playoff berths from 2013-15 after two decades of losing before being traded to San Francisco in January 2018 in a deal that included outfielder Bryan Reynolds, then a prospect in the Giants organization.
Larson to try racing ‘The Double’ in 2024
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kyle Larson will attempt to race the Indianapolis 500 next year with McLaren Racing in a joint effort with NASCAR team owner Rick Hendrick.
The surprise announcement Thursday by McLaren and Hendrick at last gives Larson a path into his dream race. It also means he will become just the fifth driver to run “The Double” on Memorial Day weekend, driving the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte, North Carolina, on the same day. John Andretti, Robby Gordon, Tony Stewart and Kurt Busch are the other NASCAR drivers to compete in both races.
Dodgers release Bauer after suspension cut
NEW YORK — Trevor Bauer was released Thursday by the Los Angeles Dodgers after the pitcher’s unprecedented 324-game suspension over sexual misconduct allegations was reduced by an arbitrator.
Los Angeles designated Bauer for assignment on Jan. 6, the last day to restore him to the roster, after arbitrator Martin Scheinman cut the suspension imposed by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred from 324 to 194 games. The Dodgers placed the pitcher on waivers Thursday.
Atlanta will be site if Bills, Chiefs meet for AFC title
NEW YORK — Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be the neutral site if Buffalo and Kansas City meet in the AFC championship game.
The NFL decided to put that potential matchup in a neutral city after the Bills’ Week 17 game against Cincinnati was canceled when Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field.
Lamar Jackson says he’s suffered PCL sprain
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens are still practicing without Lamar Jackson. Thursday, however, included one significant development — an update from the star quarterback’s Twitter account.
“Thank you everyone for your support and concerns regarding my injuries. I want to give you all an update as I am in the recovery process,” Jackson tweeted. “I’ve suffered a PCL grade 2 sprain on the borderline of a strain 3.”
Ex-heavyweight champ dies at 67
CAPE TOWN, South Africa — Gerrie Coetzee, a former South African boxer and WBA heavyweight champion who defied some of his country’s racist laws during the height of apartheid in the 1970s and 1980s and won popularity with Nelson Mandela and both Black and white fans, has died. He was 67.