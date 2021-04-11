PHOENIX — Luke Weaver retired the first 17 batters he faced, Eduardo Escobar homered for the fourth straight game and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-0 on Sunday.
The 27-year-old Weaver (1-0) took a no-hitter into the seventh inning before giving up a broken-bat single to Eugenio Suárez, whose ground ball found a hole up the middle. The right-hander hit Alex Blandino with a pitch with two outs in the sixth, the first of three baserunners he allowed.
Weaver — who flashed pinpoint command with a mid-90s fastball — needed just 94 pitches over seven innings to carve through Cincinnati’s red-hot lineup, throwing 63 strikes. He struck out eight. The Reds came into the game hitting .312 as a team, which was tops in the majors.
Rookie Matt Peacock pitched the final two innings to complete the two-hitter.
Clemson downs USC
in top-ranked match
COLUMBIA — The No. 8/11 Clemson women’s soccer team picked up their 12th win of the season as they downed in-state rival No. 11/9 South Carolina 2-1 at Stone Stadium on Saturday night.
It marks the second consecutive year that the Tigers have defeated the Gamecocks after taking the 2019 match by a 1-0 margin and just the third time in the all-time series they have gone consecutive years with wins over South Carolina. Clemson moves to 12-4-0 on the season as South Carolina falls to 10-4-0.
“It’s a great result for having two highly-ranked teams play each other,” said Head Coach Eddie Radwanski.
Men’s lacrosse drops nail-biter at Alabama
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Lander men’s lacrosse team held a 10-5 lead midway through the third quarter, but saw Alabama Huntsville score seven of the game’s final eight goals, including the game-winner with 38 seconds remaining, to earn a 12-11 PBC win on Saturday.
Adam Mather led Lander with three goals on the day, while Nolan Oakey collected five ground balls. Carson Theriault tallied two goals and two assists for the Bearcats.
Lander drops pair of games to GA College
GREENWOOD — The Lander softball team suffered a pair of defeats at the hands of Georgia College on Sunday at Doug Spears Field, falling 5-3 and 2-1 to the Bobcats.
Lander (13-11) scored first in the opening game as Haley Erwin delivered an RBI single in the bottom of the first. Georgia College (9-19) responded with three consecutive runs to move in front, 3-1, but the Bearcats rallied in the bottom of the sixth on a Jillian Terpenning solo home run and an RBI single from Reagan Lunsford. However, the Bobcats plated a pair in the top of the seventh to earn a 5-3 victory.
Edmisten’s big day leads PC past Lander
Greenwood — Presbyterian College sophomore Abby Edmisten tied a program record by scoring nine goals en route to leading the women’s lacrosse team to a 16-7 win over Lander at Van Taylor Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
Tweed homers, PC drops pair at Winthrop
ROCK HILL — Jaiden Tweed hit her second homer of the spring, but Presbyterian College dropped both ends of its Big South Conference doubleheader at Winthrop on Saturday afternoon, 3-1 and 3-0.
Bearcats split games with GA College
GREENWOOD — After winning the first game of the series against Georgia College on Friday, the Lander baseball team split a doubleheader with the Bobcats at Dolny Stadium on Saturday.
Lander is now 16-16 overall and 12-14 in the PBC while Georgia College is 15-14 overall and 13-13 in the PBC.
The Bearcats won the first game of the doubleheader 6-2 while dropping the second game 14-7.
Women’s tennis
upends Louisville
Louisville, Ky. — Laura Marti’s comeback win on court six clinched Clemson’s 4-3 road win over #50 Louisville on Sunday afternoon at the Bass-Rudd Tennis Center. The Tigers won their first match of the season over a ranked opponent, and also gave Christy Lynch the highest-ranked win of her young career.
Clemson (8-14, 2-10 ACC) improved to 6-1 in the all-time series between the teams. Louisville fell to 7-12 and 3-10 in league play this season. The Tigers won the doubles point, then claimed singles wins from Cristina Mayorova, Sophia Hatton and Laura Marti.
Texas Tech’s post-Beard exodus continues with guard McClung
LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech junior guard Mac McClung intends to go through the NBA draft process while the team’s leading scorer from last season also has his name in the NCAA transfer portal.
The Georgetown transfer’s decision is the latest in the potential exodus of key players since coach Chris Beard took the job at Texas, his alma mater. Texas Tech assistant Mark Adams was promoted to take Beard’s place.
McClung and fellow junior guard Kyler Edwards are in the transfer portal. Sophomore Terrence Shannon Jr. plans to explore the NBA draft without hiring an agent, making him eligible to return to Texas Tech.
McClung led the Red Raiders in scoring in his only season, finishing eighth in the Big 12 at 15.5 points per game. He was fourth in conference games at 17.0 points per game. McClung spent the previous two seasons at Georgetown.
Cavaliers rally for 6-5 win over Tigers
CLEMSON — Virginia overcame a 4-3 deficit with three two-out runs in the seventh inning in its 6-5 victory over Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Cavaliers, who won the series 2-1, improved to 16-15 overall and 8-13 in the ACC. The Tigers dropped to 15-13 overall and 9-9 in ACC play.
James Parker ripped a run-scoring double in the first inning for the game’s first run, then Elijah Henderson hit a run-scoring single in the second inning. Kyle Teel tied the score in the fourth inning on a two-out, two-run homer. The Cavaliers took the lead in the top of the fifth inning on Nic Kent’s run-scoring single, then Clemson regained the lead 4-3 with two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning on Caden Grice’s run-scoring single and Adam Hackenberg’s run-scoring double with two outs.
Knights’ Fleury ties Belfour for 4th on NHL wins list
LAS VEGAS — Marc-Andre Fleury tied Ed Belfour for fourth in NHL history with 484 wins, making 14 saves in the Vegas Golden Knights’ 1-0 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday.
Fleury also moved into a tie with Patrick Roy with 66 shutouts. He snapped a season-high three-game losing streak and improved to 3-0 against Arizona this season.
Tomas Nosek scored midway through the third period. Jonathan Marchessault backhanded a touch pass into the slot for Nosek and he beat Adin Hill with a wrist shot. Hill made 28 saves, two nights after being benched after spotting Vegas a 5-0 lead in a 7-4 loss.
Seager HR in 9th, Mariners rally late from 6 down, top Twins
MINNEAPOLIS — Kyle Seager wasn’t sure he got all of the ball in his final at-bat.
He did.
Seager hit his second homer of the game, a three-run drive in the ninth inning to complete the Seattle Mariners’ comeback from a six-run deficit to beat the Minnesota Twins 8-6 Sunday.
Seager had four hits and Taylor Trammell also homered for Seattle, which trailed 6-0 going into the sixth. The Mariners won a road series for the first time since Sept. 11-13, 2019, at Arizona.
Boston bullies: Celtics’ 31-3 run ends Nuggets’ win streak
DENVER — Brad Stevens could sense the game slipping away. He could feel the rim-rattling dunks and the transition buckets coming.
Instead of Boston bowing to the NBA’s hottest team, though, the Celtics used an epic 31-3 run to halt the Denver Nuggets’ eight-game winning streak with a stunning 105-87 win on Sunday.
“We just needed something to get us going,” Stevens said after his Celtics won for the fifth time in six games. “You know, I thought we were close to going the other way there when it was 76-62.”
Jayson Tatum (illness) and Jaylen Brown (knee) fueled the comeback despite being listed as questionable before tip-off.
Tatum finished with 28 points two days after a career-best 53-point performance against Minnesota, and Brown had 20.
García homers again, Brewers beat Cardinals 9-3
ST. LOUIS — Avisaíl García homered for the second day in a row, Travis Shaw and Manny Piña also connected and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 9-3 on Sunday.
García, who homered and drove in five runs in a 9-5 win Saturday, and Shaw hit early drives that helped the Brewers build a 7-0 lead in the second inning.
“Any time you score that many in the top of the first, it kind of settles everybody into the game,” Shaw said. “We poured some more on in the second. The pitching held on, so it was a good day.”
Brett Anderson (1-1) tossed five effective innings for Milwaukee, which has won four of five.
Austin Dean had a two-run double for the Cardinals, who have lost two in a row after a four-game winning streak.
Martinez comes off COVID list, hits 3 HRs as Red Sox top O’s
BALTIMORE — J.D. Martinez caught up in a hurry.
Martinez came off the COVID-19 list and hit three home runs, powering the Boston Red Sox past the Baltimore Orioles 14-9 Sunday for their sixth straight win.
Martinez struck out in the first inning and quickly made some adjustments.
“After that first at-bat, I felt like everything just kind of sped up on me,” Martinez said. “I went to the cage and I was like, ‘All right, we need to dial this up. We can get it going. Wake up.’ After that, I felt a lot more in control and I felt really good.”
Bullpen shines as Padres blank Rangers for 3-game sweep
ARLINGTON, Texas — Trent Grisham and Manny Machado homered, Craig Stammen led a parade of six effective San Diego relievers after starter Adrian Morejon left early with an injury, and the Padres beat the Texas Rangers 2-0 on Sunday for a three-game sweep.
Grisham pulled a 1-0 fastball into the right-field stands off Mike Foltynewicz (0-2), who had retired the first nine batters. Machado hammered a 2-2 changeup off Ian Kennedy deep down the left-field line leading off the ninth.
The 22-year-old Morejon retired the first two batters and walked Joey Gallo before departing with an elbow/forearm strain. He will be re-evaluated on Monday.
