Bearcats finish first
at USC Aiken Invitational
AIKEN — The Lander men’s cross country team defeated USC Aiken in a dual meet to finish out the regular season in style.
Junior Trent Powers finished first overall with a time of 28:36. This is the third consecutive race that Powers has led the Bearcats. The Bearcats also took the top three positions, as senior McKenna Burrows finished second overall with a time of 30:14 and junior Chase Couch finished third with a time of 30:16.
Junior Sam Smith was next to finish for the Blue and Gold, taking fifth place with a time of 31:14. Freshman Christopher Williams-Abney finished 12th with a time of 36:20 while fellow freshman Connor Cummings finished 13th place with a time of 36:57. Junior Quentin Palmer rounded out the lineup for the Bearcats with a 14th place finish and a time of 38:25.
Lander concludes the season with the Peach Belt Championship in Gainesville, Ga., hosted by North Georgia on Nov. 14.
Hart finishes first
at USC Aiken Invitational
AIKEN — The Lander women’s cross country team was defeated by USC Aiken in a dual meet to conclude the regular season.
Sophomore Gabbi Hart took first overall with a time of 21:00 to set the pace. This is the third race in a row that Hart finished first for the Blue and Gold.
The next Bearcat to cross the line was Melanie Murray, who finished fourth with a time of 22:45.
Mia Cranksfield took ninth with a time of 23:58, sophomore Lindsey Thompson finished 14th with a time of 24:48 while senior Kara Love finished 15th with a time of 31:48.
Lander concludes the season with the Peach Belt Championship in Gainesville, Ga., hosted by North Georgia on Saturday, Nov. 14.
Bearcats in seventh at Savannah Lakes Fall
MCCORMICK — The Lander women’s golf team sits in seventh place after a competitive first day at the Savannah Lakes Fall Invitational.
Limestone currently holds first place as a team with an eight-over-par performance.
Junior Hannah Stephenson leads the Blue and Gold with a four-over-par first day which sees her tied for 11th.
Junior Caroline Hardee is tied for 26th after shooting seven-over-par while both sophomore Chloe Hiott and freshman Ella Nilsson are both tied for 35th after shooting 10-over-par. Junior Tatum Warr rounds out the lineup for the Bearcats as she holds a tie for 47th after shooting 15-over-par.
Competing as individuals, junior Madison Jordan is in 43rd place after shooting 12-over-par, freshman Caitlyn Cash is tied for 44th after shooting 13-over-par and sophomore Marley Barefoot is tied for 47th after shooting 15-over-par.