No. 25 Hurricanes edge Clemson 3-2
CORAL GABLES, FLA. — Tony Jenkins’ sacrifice fly in the ninth inning lifted No. 25 Miami (Fla.) to a 3-2 walkoff win over Clemson at Mark Light Field on Sunday afternoon. The Hurricanes, who swept the series 3-0, improved to 21-11 overall and 13-10 in the ACC. The Tigers dropped to 15-17 overall and 9-12 in ACC play.
Yohandy Morales started the scoring with a solo homer in the first inning, then Kier Meredith grounded a two-out, run-scoring single in the top of the third inning to tie the score. Jordan Lala gave Miami the lead in the bottom of the third inning on a solo homer.
Baseball sweeps twin billing with Hurricanes
AMERICUS, Ga. — The Lander baseball team rallied off back-to-back wins over Georgia Southwestern Sunday to take the series.
Lander moves to 18-17 overall and 14-14 in the PBC while GSW drops to 15-16 overall and 13-13 in the PBC.
This is the first time Lander has won-back-to-back series since taking ownership of the Claflin and Columbus State series to begin conference play back in February.
Lacrosse ends
season with loss
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Lander women’s lacrosse concluded its season at Alabama Huntsville, falling to the Chargers 19-7 in GSC action Sunday afternoon.
Lander finishes its season 3-7 overall and 0-4 in the GSC while UAH moves to 10-3 overall and 3-1 in the GSC.
Lander saw three Bearcats score two goals, as Alyssa Suchan, Haley Von Achen and Taylor Preece were tied for the scoring lead against the Chargers. Preece scored her first goals as a Bearcat on Sunday.
Volleyball ends season with loss to FMU
GREENWOOD — The Lander volleyball team ended its campaign with a 3-0 loss to Francis Marion on Saturday afternoon in Finis Horne Arena. Set scores were 25-10, 27-25, 25-17.
Deona Mims led the Bearcats in kills in her final collegiate match, finishing the day with 10 kills. Christina Aguayo also added 10, while Madilyn Reed tallied 22 assists and 13 digs. Maddie Reed recorded a team-high 16 digs, while Aguayo and Hallie Huth each finished with 10 digs. Lander posted five service aces in the match, including one from senior Emma Efird.
Women golfers end
in top three at PBC
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. —For the first time since 2015, the Lander women’s golf team has finished in the top-three at the PBC Championship.
The Bearcats finished third with a team score of 935 after shooting 71-over-par. Flagler finished first with a team score of 924 after shooting 60-over-par. North Georgia finished second with a team score of 934 after shooting 70-over-par.
Lander earns split against Augusta
GREENWOOD — The Lander softball team scored 11 runs in the first four innings of its second game against Augusta on Sunday, earning a split with the Jaguars at Doug Spears Field. Augusta won the first game, 6-2, before the Bearcats responded with an 11-1 victory in five innings.
Lander took the first lead of the day in the bottom of the second in game one as Jillian Terpenning’s sacrifice fly made the score 1-0 Bearcats. Augusta countered with a two-run homer in the third before another sac fly, this time from Delaney Guerrero, tied the game at 2-2. The Jaguars broke the game open with three solo homers in the top of the fourth and never looked back.
Golf team finishes among top three
ST. AUGUSTINE, FLA. — For the first time since 2017, the Lander men’s golf team has finished among the top-three at the PBC Championship.
Although coming out with a PBC record 16-under-par on the first day as a team, the Bearcats ended up finishing in third after shooting 19-over-par the last two days.
Young Harris took first after shooting a combined eight-under-par over the last three days. USC Aiken finished second, as the Pacers shot one-under-par overall.
Lander finished third after shooting three-over-par to conclude the championship.
Chris Fortenberry and Linus Jonsson were both named to the All-Tournament team, as the pair both finished tied for fourth after shooting three-under-par for the tournament.