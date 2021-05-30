Tigers quality for final round of Stroke Play
CLEMSON — For the third day in a row Turk Pettit carried the Clemson golf team.
The graduate from Auburn, Ala., shot his third consecutive round in the 60s to lead the Tigers to a five-over par team score of 285 and a 10th place standing entering the final round of stroke play at the NCAA National Tournament at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.
The Tigers are 10th with a score of 16 over par 856. The team easily made the 15-team cut for the final round, but now must finish in the top eight to advance to the Match Play tournament that will determine the National Champion. The Tigers are three shots off the eight-team cutline.
Teodosio is in All-ACC Tournament Team
CLEMSON — Junior outfielder Bryce Teodosio (Simpsonville) was named to the All-ACC Tournament team on Sunday.
In two games in the ACC Tournament (against Louisville and No. 17 Georgia Tech), Teodosio was 5-for-8 (.625) with two homers, two triples, a double, seven RBIs and a 2.000 slugging percentage, as all five of his hits went for extra bases.
Clemson’s women qualify for NCCA meet
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Clemson track and field program concluded its competition at the NCAA East Region Prelims on Saturday by having five women and one relay qualify for the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Ore.
The four-day meet in Jacksonville has seen Clemson advance 11 athletes in 10 individual events, along with 3 relay teams, to the upcoming competition in Eugene.
Three Tigers named
to Ping All-Region team
CLEMSON — Turk Pettit, Jacob Bridgeman, and Kyle Cottam have all been named to the Ping All-Region Golf Team as chosen by the Collegiate Golf Coaches Association. All three are key members of Clemson’s fourth-ranked team that competed this weekend at the NCAA National Tournament in Scottsdale, Arizona.
It marks the first time since 2018 and the seventh time since the CGCA starting picking all-region teams in 2007 that Clemson has had at least three golfers named to the team.
Blue Hose win
Ingles baseball title
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The Presbyterian College baseball team rallied with two runs in the eighth and three more in the ninth inning to stun No. 1 Seed Campbell by the score of 8-5 in the 2021 Ingles Big South Baseball Championship.
Presbyterian has earned the automatic bid to the 2021 NCAA Baseball Championship.
The Blue Hose were led offensively by Eric Toth who had two hits including his eighth home run of the season and drove in four runs.
Zacchaeus Rasberry added a hit and a pair of RBIs in the contest. Rasberry extended his reached base streak to 22 games in a row.
Alex Flood recorded the final two outs of the eighth inning to record his first career win in his collegiate career.