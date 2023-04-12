Space race! Meteorites hit Maine, museum offers $25K reward Associated Press Apr 12, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PORTLAND, Maine — Somewhere in a remote stretch of forest near Maine’s border with Canada, rocks from space crashed to Earth and may be scattered across the ground — just waiting to be picked up.If you’re the first to find a really big one, a museum says it’ll pay out a $25,000 reward.The unusually bright fireball could be seen in broad daylight around noon Saturday, said Darryl Pitt, chair of the meteorite division at the Maine Mineral and Gem Museum in Bethel.NASA said the meteorite fall was observed on radar — a first for Maine — and witnesses heard sonic booms.The museum wants to add to its collection of moon and Mars rocks, Pitt said, so the first meteorite hunters to deliver a 2.2-pound specimen will claim the $25,000 prize.According to Pitt, the fact that radar detected the fiery descent assures the meteorites can be found on the ground.“With more people having an awareness, the more people will look — and the greater the likelihood of a recovery,” Pitt said Wednesday.Still, there’s no guarantee there are any meteorites big enough to claim the payout.NASA said on its website that the “meteorite masses calculated from the radar signatures range from 0.004 pounds to 0.7 pounds although larger masses may have fallen.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save E-EDITION Index-Journal e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Most read stories Murdaugh makes possible move to McCormick Greenwood County jail faces lawsuit in 2021 inmate death Greenwood PD: 3 face armed robbery counts Waterloo man dies on hunting grounds Greenwood man dies after shooting in McCormick PTC Foundation 5K participants bring sunshine on a cloudy day PCAG attends spiritual retreat Porter helps create a welcoming environment for prospective students ZF Transmissions donates transmissions to PTC Lander presents awards in first Dr. Benjamin E. Mays essay contest McKellars awarded Sheffield April Yard of the Month Iriarte presents final lecture Hays ‘a part of Lander since childhood’