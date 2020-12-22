In 2020, we've all endured conditions we never expected. And in the darkest moments of the journey, the glimmer of hope on the horizon has been a guiding light.
While it's hard to know what's around the corner, many travelers with wanderlust are thinking about heading for the horizon in 2021. And while travel might look different in the new year, there are lots of great socially distanced destinations on the map.
Nokian Tyres is inviting drivers to report what's on their horizons. The tire company has created a website - NokianTires.com/Horizons - where users can add road trips they hope to take in 2021. The global leader in safety and sustainability will randomly select entrants to win a free set of tires.
Website visitors will also find a road trip tire safety checklist and a guide to Nokian Tyres' high-quality products. And the tire company also created a list of great road trips for every U.S. state and many Canadian provinces to help fuel journey ideas.
Here are some places drivers plan to travel in 2021.
Close the hood and head for Oregon
Craggy coasts, vast volcanoes, lush vineyards, remote forests - it's hard to match the geographical diversity of Oregon, making the Beaver State a cherished road trip destination.
Eclectic Portland is a great home base. In the Rose City, quirky meets classy in a delightful blend that's as rich as a Willamette pinot noir. From there, it's time to explore the Beaver State's wealth of environmental riches.
Set your sights east toward towering Mount Hood, which presides over Northwest Oregon from its pulpit 90 miles outside town. Oregon's highest point stands at 11,250 feet. Head to Government Camp, a pocket-sized tourist town on the side of the slope. It's home to several shops, restaurants and boutique hotels; you can also hit trails that'll get you up the mountain.
For the best driving experience, install a set of all-weather tires, which are rated for winter weather but suitable for year-round use.
Explore mountains of adventure in the Green Mountain State
Vermont brushes the shores of Lake Champlain before gracefully rising into the clouds, shrouding a world of adventure and escape that'll make you glad you visited the Green Mountain State.
Start in Burlington, the state's largest city. Stroll down Church Street for a socially distanced jaunt to immerse yourself in the city's eclectic culture - part college town, part New England village, part business capital.
Then, it's time to head for the hills. Killington Ski Resort is 60 miles south of the capital city but feels like a world away. It's the largest ski area in the Eastern United States and boasts the biggest vertical drop in New England - more than 3,000 feet. If it's summertime and the slopes aren't frosty white, rent a mountain bike and tackle the hills on wheels instead.
Vermont's winter weather can be severe. A set of winter tires will help you stay safe in sudden snow and ice.
Volunteer for a jaunt through Tennessee
If you live in the Eastern U.S., perhaps the mountains are calling. The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is the most-visited in the country - and for good reason.
Carve your way from bucolic Gatlinburg up to Clingmans Dome, Tennessee's highest point, for stunning views - as long as the Smokies' namesake haze isn't shrouding the hills below. Dip your toes in a frigid mountain stream and dive into the trail map for thousands of hiking and backpacking options. And when your head is ready to hit the pillow, book a cabin on the Peaceful Side of the Smokies in Townsend, Tennessee, for a quiet escape. If you're headed east, rest at renowned Hemlock Inn in Bryson City, North Carolina for a bucolic bed-and-breakfast experience.
Just like our tires, we're all eager to get rolling. Soon, it will be time for adventure - and time to make sure you've got the right tires at the foundation of your new journey.