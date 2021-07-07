DEAR ABBY: I recently moved back to my hometown after being away for six years. My family is great, and we all get along. The problem is my sisters. There are three of us (all in our 40s) and a younger brother who lives out of town.
I always thought I was close to them, but after moving back, it seems I can’t break through the barrier of sister versus friend. I’d like us to be closer, get together for dinners, go shopping, etc. But we only saw each other for family get-togethers (pre-COVID), and when we talk, we discuss family matters mostly.
To see us, you would think we’re close, but it’s not the reality. I yearn for a friendship with both of them. I’d like to know their deeper thoughts and concerns, be a source of support and care and generally be viewed as a close confidant.
At the suggestion of some friends, I have tried to foster this closeness by reaching out just to say hi, inviting them over for sibling nights and making myself vulnerable in our conversations by sharing about my life with them. I have a nice circle of friends, so I know I have the ability to foster long-term friendships. What am I missing? Must I accept our relationship as is, or are there things I can try? — ST. LOUIS SISTER
DEAR SISTER: This may not be the personal rejection you seem to feel. Was your relationship with your sisters much closer before you moved away six years ago? That you relocated and they found other support systems in your absence may have something to do with this. They could also have busy lives and family responsibilities of their own and therefore be less available for the kind of activities you have in mind. It’s time to stop pushing. Accept that you are all in different stages of life than you may have been when you were younger and concentrate on allowing your friends to be the support system you crave.
DEAR ABBY: My husband of 20 years constantly blames everything on the political party I lean toward. He tries his best to say hurtful things about them and lure me into a fight. I try to ignore it, but it’s starting to wear on me, and our kids hear his rants as well. He has a lot of hateful feelings. He refuses to get counseling and is getting worse. I would appreciate any advice that you would be willing to give. — MISMATCHED IN TEXAS
DEAR MISMATCHED: Draw the line. Tell your husband you will no longer tolerate being the target of his verbal abuse. If he can’t calmly discuss your differences — political or otherwise — you do not want them discussed, particularly in front of the children. Offer him the “option” of counseling because it appears he has an anger problem he’s projecting onto you. But if he refuses, schedule some appointments for yourself to help you decide if you want to spend the rest of your life in a marriage like this.
DEAR ABBY: My sister’s husband died by suicide several years ago while they were in the middle of a divorce. They’d had a volatile relationship. Both she and her husband treated people very badly. They were bullies, lording it over other people and putting them down.
Her husband left an unkind suicide letter blaming her. But now she talks about him and their relationship as if it’s an amazing love story. She’s now claiming the suicide note was a love letter to her! Incidents in which she behaved badly have morphed into stories in which she was kind and benevolent. Although she complained about our parents and her childhood for many years, she now claims it was “magical.” (It wasn’t perfect, but it wasn’t magical.)
When she says these things, I cringe inwardly and remain silent. I know she was shocked by her husband’s suicide, and I don’t want to make the situation worse or push her over the edge. She sees a therapist, but I’m pretty sure she isn’t giving her therapist the true story. What she tells me the therapist says doesn’t sound real.
I love my sister even though she has treated me badly many times. I’m concerned that if I confront her with the truth, she will fall apart or rage at me. But I am uncomfortable listening to her revision of history and don’t know how to respond. Any advice? — FUZZY “TRUTH”
DEAR “TRUTH”: Your sister has rewritten history because the truth is too hard for her to face. To confront her with the truth would be a waste of time because she will only retreat back into denial. If listening to her tall tales is too much for you, either see and talk to her less often or change the subject.
DEAR ABBY: I’m a 10-year-old girl who plays violin. The method my teacher uses is private violin lessons and a group one. Sometimes we have them in person, sometimes on Zoom. There’s a girl my age there who thinks I want to be her best friend. She has plenty of friends. I know this because she talks a lot.
When I’m trying to work on the hard parts, she tries to chat with me. On Zoom, she can’t stop private-chatting me and gets frustrated when I don’t respond. I tried playing with her once, but she’s very self-absorbed and often doesn’t consider what I think. It doesn’t help that our dads are great friends. Am I mean for not wanting to be friends with her, or am I right? — VIOLINIST IN THE WEST
DEAR VIOLINIST: The girl should not be distracting you when you are trying to pay attention to your teacher or practice what you have learned. You are an intelligent girl. Find the courage to tell her you don’t want to chat during class. As to being her “best friend,” because your dad and hers are “great friends,” you probably can’t brush her off completely. But do tell your father how you feel and that she tries to interfere with your violin lessons.