In mid-March, the coronavirus pandemic suspended high schools sports. The season was canceled April 22.
The Index-Journal names the top players in each sport to its All-Lakelands team at the end of each season. This spring, all area seniors for each spring sport will be represented on the All-Lakelands team. Each spring sports’ All-Lakelands team will be published separately.
Two softball teams in the Lakelands had hopes of repeating as state champions before the 2020 season was ultimately canceled.
Ninety Six and Dixie went on memorable playoff runs in 2019 and ultimately captured state titles on the same day last spring in Columbia.
The Wildcats cruised through the Upper State playoffs, then held off softball powerhouse Latta to claim the Class 2A state championship. Dixie defeated Lake View in three games to win the Class 1A state championship. The Hornets also won state championships in 2014 and 2016.
There were a combined three seniors on Ninety Six and Dixie’s 2020 teams, and they figured to be key pieces in their teams’ title defenses.
Carlee Stockman, the lone senior on Ninety Six’s team, was a dependable starter in her six years on the team. She won 38 games, posted a 2.79 ERA and recorded 390 strikeouts in 373 1/3 innings.
As for Dixie, third baseman Tally Clamp and center fielder Alex Taylor were the Hornets’ seniors top producers on the team.
Greenwood High’s five seniors — Jenna Chaudoin, Taylor Gary, Madison Medlin, Katie Smith and Gracie Stone — led an Eagles team that looked to improve upon last season’s fifth-place finish in Region 1-5A. Chaudoin, Medlin and Smith will all play in college.
Emerald’s lone senior, Brianne Eklund, played outfield for the Vikings for five years.
Greenwood Christian expected to take another step forward in softball this season after making the playoffs in 2019 for the first time in several years. The Hawks’ battery, pitcher Jessica Rearden and catcher Hannah Patterson, were the team’s two seniors.
Rearden became the starting pitcher for Greenwood Christian’s varsity team her freshman year. Patterson was the starting catcher for three years. She won defensive MVP her junior year.
Ware Shoals’ senior class comprised of Gabby Conklin, Jaelyn McAllister and Kassie Weaver. McAllister and Conklin were six-year starters for the Hornets. Weaver was a strong defensive outfielder and graduated a year early to begin studying physical therapy at Greenville Tech.
Abbeville looked forward to a follow-up to last season’s run to the Upper State playoffs. Seniors who figured to lead a talented team this season were Sarah Beth Ferguson, Sydney McCurry, Lilly Smith and Bailee New.
Saluda had the largest senior class in the area with seven players, which included Jordan Black, Dakota Bradham, Kelly Charles, Carmen Doubrava, Kaylee Long, Jordan Cook and Madison Crouch.
The senior class helped the Tigers make the playoffs each of the last four seasons.