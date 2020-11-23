Adapt.
That's the key word for 2020 because of the pandemic and schools are no exception. The holidays might make it even more difficult to keep up with schedules and pandemic plans. Here's a list of what area schools are doing after the Thanksgiving break:
Greenwood County District 50
The district will leave for break on Wednesday and return Nov. 30. All three modes of instruction — face to face, A/B schedule and virtual learning — will be available for students and parents to choose from.
Greenwood County District 51
Thanksgiving break will be Wednesday through Friday27. Students will be on A/B schedule until Jan. 14.
Greenwood County District 52
Wednesday will be an e-learning day for students. No students will report to school but classes will be online. The district will remain on a hybrid schedule until at least the Dec. 8 board meeting in which Superintendent Rex Ward will make a recommendation on how to proceed.
Abbeville School District
Students will return to classes Nov. 30. Classes will be offered online through the ITECH academy or face to face at the parents' discretion.
McCormick School District
Thanksgiving break will also be Wednesday through Friday and when students return they will resume A/B and distance learning at parents' discretion.
Presbyterian College
PC is extending its break and students won’t return until the end of January. Professors will have discretion over classes being online or in person, but it’s likely it will be a mixture of the two. The last day of classes was Friday, and classes will begin again Jan. 25. They will continue to monitor cases as the weeks go on.
Lander University
Following Thanksgiving break, which is Wednesday through Friday, the university will move to complete online instruction for the remainder of the semester, which ends Dec. 8. Students who leave for Thanksgiving break are “strongly encouraged” not to return to campus until spring semester. Students staying on campus for the break are encouraged not to leave campus for Thanksgiving break.
Piedmont Technical College
The college will have both online and in-person classes following Thanksgiving break. Students and faculty who are coming to campus will be screened through a questionnaire.