Voter registration for the Feb. 29 presidential preference primary in South Carolina ends Thursday.
“The primaries are considered as the selection process for the candidates who will appear on the General Election ballot,” said Connie Moody, Greenwood County director of voter registration and elections.
To register, a resident must sign an oath that they are a U.S. citizen, be at least 18 years old on or before Election Day and be a resident in the county and precinct where registering. Residents can’t register to vote if they are under a court order declaring them mentally incompetent, are imprisoned for a criminal conviction or have been convicted of a felony or offense against election laws and have not had their voting rights restored, either after completing their sentence or receiving a pardon for the offense.
“A person who is 17 and will turn 18 on or before the day of the General Election may register and vote in the February presidential preference primaries, June primaries and runoff if applicable,” Moody said.
Residents who meet voter registration requirements may choose to register online at scvotes.org, in person at the Greenwood County Voter Registration and Election Office, or by email or postal mail to the registration and election office. Residents may also register to vote at some other government offices, such as the DMV and the Department of Social Services.
When residents register to vote, they will need to know the last four digits of their Social Security number. Residents who register to vote no longer have to provide their full social security number after a recent court case. Voters who are already registered are encouraged to check their voter information to make sure it is correct before Thursday’s deadline. Residents who have recently moved to Greenwood County or other another county in South Carolina will need to register to vote in their new county. Voters can check their registration status at SCvotes.org. Residents may also request their voter registration to be mailed, email or faxed to them. Candidates who have filed for the Democratic primary include U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, former U.S. Rep. John Delaney, U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, billionaire Tom Steyer, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.
U.S. Sen. Corey Booker, who ended his presidential run on Jan. 13, missed the deadline to withdraw and his name will also appear on the ballot.
“You must be registered at least 30 days prior to any election in order to vote in that election. Registration by mail applications must be postmarked at least 30 days prior to that particular election to be eligible,” Moody said.