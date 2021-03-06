BOSTON — The Prince of Darkness is apparently looking for a date on the Boston subway system.
A 20-year-old woman approached transit police at the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority’s Forest Hills station at about 10:45 p.m. Monday to complain about an encounter with a man dressed all in black, including a mask covering his entire face and his hood drawn tight, police said on their website.
The woman told police the man typed something on his phone and extended his arm across to her, displaying a message that said “I am Satan,” then stared at her.
The woman said the encounter frightened her, so she pointed out “Satan” to police.
The 22-year-old man told officers he was only flirting and trying to be funny, and said “I was going to try and get her number.”
He was told that his actions were not humorous and was ejected from the station. The woman was escorted by police to her destination.
No names were released.
Woman impaled by tree limb
has 7 broken ribs, husband says
PORTLAND, Maine — A Maine passenger who was impaled when a falling pine tree struck the vehicle she was riding in suffered seven broken ribs, but she’s getting better day by day, her husband said Friday.
Theresa Roy, 79, has a long recovery ahead, said her husband, David Roy. But he said he’s just happy they’re alive after the bizarre incident that destroyed their vehicle and injured both of them.
“I feel like we had a guardian angel,” he said.
David Roy, 78, said he and his wife were driving home to Oakland on a two-lane road because their vehicle had been buffeted by strong winds earlier on I-95 during a powerful wind storm.
The crash in Sidney happened in an instant when a pine tree blown down by high wind struck his vehicle as he drove at 50 mph (80 kph), with limbs crashing through the windshield as he struggled to control the vehicle.
A large limb came through the center dashboard and windshield at an angle, hitting him and then striking his wife’s armpit while another broke the windshield and impaled her shoulder, he said.
Sidney Fire and Rescue used the jaws of life to reach Theresa Roy and then cut the tree limb with a hand saw so she could be taken to Maine General hospital in Augusta. She remained in fair condition on Friday at the hospital, a spokesperson said.
Roy said he has been moved by the outpouring of support, and he’s glad that his scrappy wife is improving.
“She is one step at a time — doing good, getting better,” he said.
The storm wreaked havoc across the region, knocking out power to more than 130,000 homes and businesses in New England and New York. A gust of 71 mph was recorded in Maine.